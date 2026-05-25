Phoenix Metals Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Four New Members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Metals Corp. (“Phoenix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Andrée St-Germain, Ms. Tracey McVicar, Mr. Byng Giraud, and Mr. Robert Shaw to its Board of Directors. These appointments mark a significant milestone for Phoenix as it transitions into its next phase of corporate growth and asset development.

Chris Lodder, Chairman of Phoenix Metals Corp. introduced the go-forward independent directors, emphasizing the strategic depth they bring to the table. "We are incredibly pleased to add such strong, accomplished individuals to our Board," said Mr. Lodder. "Their diverse expertise, extensive leadership backgrounds, and proven track records in industry will be invaluable. The involvement of these new members not only enhances our project capabilities but speaks to the opportunity we hold within Phoenix’s Greenwood Project."

Andrée St-Germain is an experienced mining finance executive with an extensive background in M&A, mining finance, financial management and corporate governance. Ms. St-Germain has over a decade of senior executive management experience in the mining industry and is currently CFO for Integra Resources Corp. Ms. St-Germain is presently a director of Cambria Gold Mines Inc. and Li-FT Power Ltd. Previous board positions include Osisko Mining Inc., Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. and IDM Mining Ltd. Ms. St-Germain holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and received her Institute of Corporate Directors, Director (ICD.D) designation in 2021.

Tracey McVicar is a leading Canadian investment banker and held senior roles at RBC Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. before joining CAI Capital Partners in 2002. Ms. McVicar previously served on the boards of Teck Resources Ltd. and BC Hydro Corporation, chairing the Audit Committees for both organizations. Currently, she is a director at Element Fleet Management Corp., where she chairs the Compensation, Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee. Ms. McVicar holds a B.Comm (Finance), is a Chartered Financial Analyst and is a holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).

Byng Giraud is the Founder & President of Sedgwick Strategies, a leading consulting firm specializing in the de-risking of major resource and infrastructure projects. Mr. Giraud was previously with Woodfibre LNG Limited serving as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and as Country Manager while he concurrently served five years as Chairman of Ridley Terminals Inc. Mr. Giraud holds a MSc. Econ. from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, an MBA from the University of Cambridge (Jesus College) and was awarded the Order of British Columbia in recognition of his work in the field of Indigenous economic reconciliation.

Mr. Robert Shaw is a professional Geologist with over 40 years’ experience in the mining industry. Mr. Shaw has worked on major projects around the world including the Omai Project in Guyana and the Gros Rosebel mine in Suriname. Mr. Shaw was a co-founder of Metallica Resources Inc. and led the exploration team for Cerro San Pedro project in Mexico and the Gramalote project in Colombia. Mr. Shaw served as Chief Geologist, Colombia for AngloGold Ashanti Limited from 2002-2010 and worked with the team that made key discoveries including Gramalote, La Colosa, and La Quebradona. Mr. Shaw holds a M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta.

These appointments bring exceptional financial acumen, capital markets experience, and community and regulatory expertise to Phoenix, strengthening governance as the Company accelerates its strategic roadmap.

Jeff Stibbard, continuing director and co-founder of Phoenix, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the technical and operational alignment of the expanded board. "Bringing this level of executive leadership into the fold is a massive win for Phoenix," stated Mr. Stibbard. "Their combined experience will directly support our strategic development goals and inject fresh momentum into the project."

Nicholas Campbell, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix, stated "We have assembled a Board with the deep, diverse experience necessary to provide strong oversight and serve as an invaluable resource for our management team as we advance Phoenix." Campbell added, "I personally look forward to working with the new Board members. This is a tremendous vote of confidence in our team, our vision and the potential of Phoenix Metals Corp."

About Phoenix Metals Corp. Phoenix Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on promising Cu/Au projects in southeastern British Columbia. Led by a team of seasoned mining professionals, the Company is committed to unlocking value through disciplined exploration and sustainable development.

ON BEHALF OF PHOENIX METALS CORP.

Chris Lodder

Chair

For Further Information Please Contact:

Carly Church

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (604) 220-0404

Email: CarlyC@phoenixmetalscorp.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the continuation of officers and directors of the Company in their current positions, the quality, capabilities or potential of the Company, its management, directors, or any of its assets, any intended advancement of the Company’s assets, and any increase in the value of the Company or any of its assets.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, continued volatility in the capital markets, the adequacy of the Company’s current working capital and the ability of the Company to raise additional funds as required, the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mineral exploration and development industries through legislative and other regulator action, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including affecting any future exploration or development of the Company’s projects, the inability of the Company to identify mineral resources on its assets, failure to convert any estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability of the Company to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the uncertainty inherent in any future exploration or other results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals necessary for the Company’s business plans, and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.