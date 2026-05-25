Freehold Royalties Receives TSX Approval for Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, Alberta, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. ("Freehold" or the "Company") (TSX – FRU) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted Freehold's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "Renewed NCIB").

Under the Renewed NCIB, Freehold may purchase up to 13,699,485 common shares (the "Shares") (representing approximately 10 percent of the Company's 163,960,334 issued and outstanding Shares as of May 14, 2026 less Shares held by directors, executive officers and principal securityholders (holders holding greater than 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares) of the Company). Any Shares that are purchased under the Renewed NCIB will be cancelled upon their purchase by Freehold. The total number of Shares that Freehold is permitted to purchase is subject to a daily purchase limit of 179,831 Shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 719,326 Shares on the TSX calculated for the six-month period ended April 30, 2026; however, Freehold may make one block purchase per calendar week which exceeds the daily repurchase restrictions.

The Renewed NCIB is expected to commence on May 27, 2026 and will terminate on the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Company has acquired all Shares sought pursuant to the Renewed NCIB; or (ii) to May 26, 2027 unless earlier terminated at the option of the Company, upon prior notice being given to the TSX. The Shares will be purchased on behalf of Freehold by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX and through other alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price at the time of such transaction.

Under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on May 27, 2025 and is expiring May 26, 2026, the Company sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 13,699,733 Shares. Freehold did not purchase any Shares under the expiring normal course issuer bid.

The actual number of Shares that may be purchased under the Renewed NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Freehold. The Company believes that, at times, the prevailing Share price does not reflect the underlying value of the Shares and the repurchase of Shares for cancellation represents an attractive opportunity to enhance the Company's per Share metrics and thereby increase the underlying value of the Shares for shareholders.

Freehold has established an automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker whereby Shares may be repurchased at times when such purchases would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Under the automatic securities purchase plan and before entering into a self-imposed blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, request that the designated broker make purchases under the Renewed NCIB. Such purchases will be made at the discretion of the designated broker, within parameters established by Freehold prior to the blackout periods. Outside of the blackout periods, purchases are made at the discretion of the Company’s management. The automatic securities purchase plan constitutes an "automatic plan" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

A copy of the Form 12 Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by Freehold with the TSX can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Todd McBride, CPA, CMA

Investor Relations

t. 403.221.0833

e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause Freehold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Freehold. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases by Freehold of its Shares under the NCIB; the Company's belief that the repurchase of Shares under the NCIB will increase the underlying value of Shares held by shareholders; and that Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Freehold has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability of Freehold to achieve the benefits of the NCIB; Freehold's views with respect to its financial condition and prospects; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the availability of cash or other financing sources to fund repurchases of Shares under the NCIB and our ability to comply with applicable terms and conditions under the Company’s debt agreements; and the existence of alternative uses for Freehold's cash and other financial resources. Although Freehold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Freehold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.