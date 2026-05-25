Waton Financial Limited Launches Limited Access to Beta Version of MoTA

Manager of Trading Agents Platform Now Live for Invited Professional Investors

Next Version Under Development with Enhanced User Experience

HONG KONG, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) (“Waton” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of limited access for MoTA (Manager of Trading Agents), substantially upgraded from its previous AI trading platform known as TradingWTF, its AI-native investment-team workbench, now available at m.mota.ai for invited professional investors.

MoTA is an AI-native investment-team workbench that enables senior investors and professional portfolio managers to compose and supervise teams of specialized AI agents. Unlike traditional single-model tools or chat-style assistants, MoTA organizes multiple AI agents across distinct roles — research, analysis, risk, and execution — within a structured, auditable workflow, with investors retaining full control through mandatory human review and final sign-off.

The beta version of MoTA, now live on an invited-only basis, enables users to experience the platform’s core functionality, including building AI agent teams, previewing decisions and risks, and applying human oversight. The next version is under development and is expected to deliver enhanced user experience, improved daily AI collaboration workflows, and the introduction of the “Agent Talents Market”, whereby creators can build, receive rankings, and offer built AI agents for subscription or use by other users. These creator-built agents operate on the Company’s infrastructure, and the Company does not have access to or control over such AI agents’ internal logic.

“The launch of MoTA represents a firm step forward, as Waton adapts to the AI era as a financial technology services provider,” said Zhou Kai, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “We have built and are continuously upgrading our AI products. We expect that MoTA will allow us to better position ourselves in the transformation of financial services in the AI era by enabling structured, human-supervised multi-agent collaboration. We believe this is an important milestone in our ongoing product development.”

Professional investors interested in beta access may request an invitation at m.mota.ai . More information about the product is available at www.mota.ai .

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The Company provides securities brokerage, asset management, and financial technology solutions. For more information, visit www.wtf.us or www.mota.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, product development timelines (including the anticipated alpha version of MoTA), and underlying assumptions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Investors can identify these statements by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “target,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on risks and uncertainties.

Contact

Media Inquiries: pr@waton.com | Investor Relations: ir@waton.com

Waton Financial Limited