CCC, DHC on track to deliver world’s most advanced amphibious firefighting aircraft to Canada’s European partners

OTTAWA, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that De Havilland Canada (DHC) is on track to deliver the world’s most advanced, purpose‑built waterbomber to European partners. In 2024, CCC signed government-to-government (G2G) contracts with six European countries for the first twenty (22) Canadair 515. The G2G contract is the largest purchase order in DHC’s history, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs across Canada.

DHC's Canadair 515 program continues to advance, marking an important milestone in Canada’s contribution to global aerial firefighting capabilities. Designed and manufactured in Canada, the 515 builds on the proven Canadair aerial firefighter lineage while incorporating modern avionics, enhanced safety features and updated production standards. The aircraft is purpose‑built to respond to the growing operational demands faced by firefighting agencies, as climate‑driven wildfire risks continue to escalate globally.

CCC’s G2G contracting approach helped secure six individual government contracts, providing the certainty and scale necessary for DHC to establish the new Canadair 515 production line in Canada. As Prime Contractor, CCC is proud to work alongside DHC to ensure timely, reliable delivery of these next‑generation aircraft. Through this collaboration, CCC is helping align international requirements with Canadian industrial capacity, strengthening global wildfire response while supporting skilled jobs and advanced manufacturing at home.

The Canadair 515 program reinforces the Canada’s leadership in specialized aircraft manufacturing. As production progresses, CCC and DHC remain focused on meeting customer requirements, while upholding the highest standards of quality, safety and performance.

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CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.