This Memorial Day, The St. Paul Phantom Recovers the Forgotten WWI Service of Boxing Legend Mike Gibbons

ST. PAUL, MN, USA, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Memorial Day, as America enters its Semiquincentennial year, a forgotten chapter of World War I history is returning to public memory through The St. Paul Phantom: The Gibbons Brothers’ Fight for Glory, Volume I, the forthcoming historical narrative nonfiction book by Dr. Gerard Gibbons.

At the height of his fame, Mike Gibbons — the celebrated middleweight known to sportswriters as “The St. Paul Phantom” — stepped away from boxing in 1917 and reported to Camp Dodge, Iowa, where the U.S. Army was transforming raw recruits into soldiers bound for the Western Front.

On the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, Gibbons announced he was retiring from the ring to serve his country. After years of chasing boxing’s middleweight crown, he told reporters that his new mission was “much greater than that.” When the war was over, he hoped to come home not merely as Mike Gibbons, but as “an Army Major.”

That commission never came—though the Phantom’s service was exemplary, and widely-credited by the US War Department as a critical component of the Allied Forces’ victory.

Gibbons developed the wartime training system to prepare American doughboys for the brutal realities of close-quarters combat. Drawing on the “sweet science” of boxing, bayoneting, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu, he designed a practical hand-to-hand combat method for soldiers who would soon face trenches, gas attacks, machine guns, and death on an industrial scale. Gibbons’ training manual is still used by the Army today.

“Mike Gibbons’ story belongs on Memorial Day because it is not only about glory,” said author Dr. Gerard Gibbons, historian and descendant of the Gibbons family. “It is about service without full recognition. It is about a man who gave up fame, trained boys for war, watched them leave for France, and carried the burden of wondering whether he had taught them enough to survive.”

From Champion Boxer to Army Instructor

Before the war, Mike Gibbons was one of world’s most admired and gifted boxers — a master of defense, footwork, timing, and strategy. At war, those qualities became more than sporting virtues; they became tools of survival and victory.

Legions of soldiers attended Gibbons’ daily boxing-and-bayonet lessons, learning how to move, strike, evade, and react under pressure. For recruits, he was an inspiring celebrity. For the Army, he became a living demonstration of how athletic training could build courage, coordination, discipline, morale, and readiness. His methods quickly attracted national attention. After promoting Gibbons to the Army’s Chief Boxing and Hand-to-Hand Combat Instructor, the War Department documented his training system through photographs and motion-picture footage, and circulated the material across the nation’s Army camps. Ultimately, Gibbons’ unique training regimen schooled more than three-million American soldiers.





The Doughboys He Trained

The emotional heart of The St. Paul Phantom’s World War I chapters is not only Gibbons’ transformation from boxer to instructor, but the young men he trained.

At Camp Dodge, the book depicts an Army city rising from mud and timber — a vast training ground filled with farmhands, miners, barbers, immigrants, musicians, athletes, and boys barely old enough to vote. They marched, sang, drilled, learned French, crawled through trenches, practiced bayonet charges, and waited for orders that would send them across the Atlantic.

Some came home. Many did not.

In one haunting sequence, Gibbons watches soldiers he trained ship out for France, then later return to camp in the form of dead doughboys packed into burlap sacks and pine boxes. The book also places Gibbons and Camp Dodge inside the larger tragedy of 1918, when the global influenza swept through American military camps, turning training grounds into places of fear, quarantine, and mass mourning.

This is the Memorial Day meaning Dr. Gerard Gibbons hopes readers will rediscover.

“Mike Gibbons did not receive the Army commission he was promised,” the author said. “But he did something quieter and, in some ways, more moving. He proudly served. He taught. He prepared young Americans for a war that would change the world. And then history largely forgot that part of his life.”

A Class of Champions

Gibbons brought along the greatest fighters in America to raise morale and prepare men for combat using “The Gibbons Method,” including champions whose names still echo through boxing history: Benny Leonard, Johnny Kilbane, Packey McFarland, Johnny Coulon, Jeff Smith, and Mike’s younger brother Tommy Gibbons.

Together, they represented a singular moment in American history: the Golden Age of boxing meeting the machinery of modern war. In World War I, boxing was redirected toward national service, the preservation of global liberty, freedom, and ultimately, victory.





A Memorial Day Story for America 250

Memorial Day asks the country to remember not only battlefield victories, but the ordinary and extraordinary Americans whose service disappeared into the shadows of war.

The St. Paul Phantom restores one such story.

Set against the rise of modern America, the book follows Mike and Tommy Gibbons from the immigrant streets of St. Paul to the grand boxing arenas of New York, the military camps of World War I, and the early age of American mass celebrity. It is a story of brotherhood, family, ambition, faith, sacrifice, and national transformation — an authentic boxing epic that expands into a sweeping American family saga.

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Dr. Gerard Gibbons’ book asks a timely question: How many American stories remain hidden in family archives, old photographs, forgotten films, military records, and newspaper clippings — waiting to be brought back into the light?

About The St. Paul Phantom

The St. Paul Phantom: The Gibbons Brothers’ Fight for Glory, Volume I publishes Summer 2026, in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats from Fight for Glory Press.

Written by Dr. Gerard Gibbons, descendant and historian of the Gibbons family, the book draws on a remarkable family archive, rare photographs, original newspaper accounts, military materials, and years of historical research to resurrect the story of Mike and Tommy Gibbons — two brothers from Saint Paul, Minnesota, legendary Hall-of-Famers known as the Shining Knights of the Ring, who became among the greatest boxers of their age and whose lives intersected with immigration, outlaw prizefighting, World War I, the 1918 influenza pandemic, early sports celebrity, and the making of modern America.

The St. Paul Phantom has been praised as “a breathtaking, cinematic true story of underdogs and resilience” and compared to Seabiscuit, Unbroken, and The Boys in the Boat. It is the opening volume in the planned Fight for Glory trilogy.

Availability

The St. Paul Phantom: The Gibbons Brothers’ Fight for Glory, Volume I is available for pre-order now at major retailers:

https://books2read.com/TheStPaulPhantom

Readers, reviewers, booksellers, librarians, media producers, podcast hosts, and event organizers can learn more, request interviews, review copies, excerpts, images, and speaking/event information at:

www.FightForGloryStory.com

Media Contact

Fight for Glory Press

Email: ToddAaronJensen@gmail.com

Website: www.FightForGloryStory.com