Registration of Liven AS share capital increase and admission to trading of the new shares

Liven AS (registry code: 12619609, hereinafter Liven) conducted an initial public offering of shares during the period from 23 April 2026 to 7 May 2026, followed by the admission to trading of the shares on the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. To facilitate the settlement of the public offering of shares, a share lending structure was used, as described in Liven’s IPO prospectus, which is available here: https://liven.ee/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/liven-as-aktsiate-avaliku-pakkumise-ja-kauplemisele-votmise-prospekt-2026.pdf

To return the borrowed shares to Liven’s shareholder Laur & Partners OÜ, a share capital increase of EUR 105,393.60 was carried out, during which Liven issued 1,053,936 new shares to the offering arranger AS LHV Pank. The shares were issued at a price of EUR 4.68 per share and AS LHV Pank paid a total of EUR 4,932,420.48 for the shares as proceeds from Liven’s public offering.

Liven’s share capital increase was registered in the Commercial Register on 14 May 2025 and the new share capital is EUR 1,305,393.60, divided into 13,053,936 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.10.

Trading with Liven’s new shares on the Baltic Main List of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange commenced today, i.e. on 25 May 2026.



Joonas Joost

Chief Financial Officer

e-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee