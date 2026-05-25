Management Changes at AB Artea bankas

Vytautas Sinius, the long-time CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Artea Bank, is stepping down after 15 years at the executive roles of the bank.

July 9, 2026, will mark the last day of Vytautas Sinius’s tenure as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Artea Bank. As of July 10, 2026, Tomas Varenbergas, a member of the Management Board who currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will lead Artea Bank in an acting capacity.

"These have been 15 ambitious, creative and diligent years, during which I grew together with a professional team and the talented specialists who joined us along the way. With a well-established business model, a new strategy, a new brand, and a new core banking platform being implemented, strong foundations are now in place for the bank’s continued ambitious and sustainable growth.

I feel it is the right moment to pass the baton to a new leader who, together with the team, will give fresh momentum to move forward. Tomas Varenbergas has been at the top management role at Artea for 10 years already and has contributed greatly to the bank's growth - I wish him success in continuing to pursue ambitious goals." says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

"We are sincerely grateful to Vytautas Sinius for the impressive journey in building a leader in Lithuanian banking, for initiating and implementing strategic changes, and for assembling a professional team. We are entrusting the leadership of the bank to an experienced Artea executive, Tomas Varenbergas, who will ensure continuity in advancing towards the most ambitious objectives.

All our efforts and attention remain focused on the priority of delivering sustained resilient, value to our clients, society, investors and employees." says Valdas Vitkauskas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Artea Bank.

As of July 10, Tomas Varenbergas will assume the role of acting Chair of the Management Board of Artea Bank. The other members of the Artea Management Board are Laura Križinauskienė, Algimantas Gaulia, and Aurelija Geležiūnė. Rimvydas Mockus and Oleg Marofejev have been elected as members of the Management Board on 14 May and will take up their duties upon receiving approval from the supervisory authority. Paulius Daukša will become the bank’s interim CFO.

Additional information:

Oksana Mustepanenko

Head of HR

oksana.mustepanenko@artea.lt, +370 610 44447