Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market worth $2.80 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market is projected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2026 to USD 2.80 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. A high-performance thermoplastic called chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is made from PVC by chlorinating it to increase its mechanical strength and temperature resistance. Because of its exceptional durability and resistance to corrosion, it is frequently utilized in piping systems for the distribution of hot and cold water, fire sprinkler systems, and industrial fluid handling. Compared to conventional metal piping, CPVC has benefits including low maintenance, a long service life, and simplicity of installation. It can be used in both home and commercial settings because of its resistance to harsh chemicals and elevated temperatures. CPVC is becoming more and more popular as a dependable and affordable piping option due to the expansion of infrastructure and the trend toward non-metallic materials.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market”

395 - Market Data Tables

63 - Figures

300 - Pages

List of Key Players in Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market:

The Lubrizol Corporation (US) Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Epigral Limited (India) Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd (Novista Group) (China) Shandong Pujie Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. (China) Kaneka Corporation (Japan) KEM ONE (France) DCW Limited (Mumbai) Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd. (China) Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan) Shandong Yada New Material Co., Ltd. (China) Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market:

Drivers: Growth in construction and infrastructure development Restraint: Volatility of raw material cost Opportunity: Increasing adoption in industrial applications and chemical handling Challenge: Environmental concerns and perception around chlorinated polymer standards

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Key Findings of the Study:

The powder segment accounted for the largest share in the global CPVC market in 2025.

The extrusion grade segment accounted for the largest share in the global CPVC market in 2025.

The aqueous suspension method segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR in the CPVC market during the forecast period.

The residential segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR in the CPVC market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global CPVC market in 2025

Based on form, pellets hold the second-largest share in the global CPVC market due to their ease of processing and versatility across applications. They are widely used by manufacturers for producing pipes and fittings, as their uniform shape ensures efficient handling, storage, and consistent product quality. Pellets also allow better control over formulations and additives, enabling customized performance. While powder remains dominant for direct extrusion, pellets continue to see steady demand driven by their processing efficiency and suitability for specialized applications.

Based on grade, injection grade CPVC holds the second-largest share in the global market due to its suitability for manufacturing complex and precision-molded components. It is widely used in the production of fittings, valves, and other intricate parts where dimensional accuracy and surface finish are critical. Injection grade CPVC offers excellent flow properties, thermal stability, and strength, making it ideal for high-performance applications. While extrusion grade dominates due to its extensive use in pipes, injection grade continues to witness steady demand driven by the growing need for advanced fittings and customized components across residential and industrial sectors.

Based on production process, the solvent method accounts for the second-largest share in the global CPVC market due to its ability to produce high-quality CPVC with controlled molecular structure and consistent performance characteristics. This method allows better uniformity in chlorination, resulting in improved thermal stability and mechanical properties. It is particularly preferred for specialized applications where precise material performance is required. While the aqueous suspension method dominates due to its cost-effectiveness and large-scale production capability, the solvent method continues to witness steady demand driven by its quality advantages and suitability for high-end applications.

Based on sales channel, the indirect sales channel accounts for the second-largest share in the global CPVC market, driven by its extensive distribution reach and strong presence across regional markets. This channel includes distributors, wholesalers, and dealers who help manufacturers penetrate diverse and fragmented end-use sectors efficiently. Indirect sales are particularly important in emerging economies, where localized networks and relationships play a key role in product accessibility. While direct sales dominate for large-volume and institutional buyers, the indirect channel continues to grow steadily due to its ability to enhance market coverage and customer reach.

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Based on application, chemical and industrial equipment accounts for the second-largest share in the global CPVC market, driven by the material’s excellent resistance to corrosion, high temperatures, and aggressive chemicals. CPVC is widely used in processing plants, chemical handling systems, and industrial piping where durability and reliability are critical. Its ability to maintain performance in harsh operating conditions makes it a preferred choice over traditional metal systems. While plumbing applications dominate overall demand, the chemical and industrial segment continues to witness steady growth due to increasing industrialization and the need for long-lasting, low-maintenance materials.

Based on end-use industry, the commercial segment accounts for the second-largest share in the global CPVC market, driven by its widespread use in offices, hotels, hospitals, and institutional buildings. CPVC is preferred in commercial applications due to its durability, corrosion resistance, and ability to handle both hot and cold-water systems efficiently. Additionally, the growing focus on fire safety regulations has increased the adoption of CPVC in fire sprinkler systems across commercial infrastructure. While the residential segment dominates overall demand, the commercial sector continues to grow steadily with rising construction activities and infrastructure development globally.

Based on region, North America holds the third-largest share in the global CPVC market, supported by well-established construction and industrial sectors. The region’s demand is driven by the replacement of aging infrastructure, particularly in plumbing and fire protection systems, where CPVC offers durability and corrosion resistance. Strict building codes and safety regulations further promote its adoption across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the presence of key manufacturers and ongoing investments in renovation and retrofit projects contribute to steady market growth.

Within the region, the US represents the major market, driven by high construction spending and strong demand for advanced piping systems. The country has widespread adoption of CPVC in fire sprinkler systems due to stringent safety norms and building regulations. Moreover, continuous renovation of aging water infrastructure and increasing preference for non-metallic piping materials support market growth. The presence of leading players and well-established distribution networks further strengthens the US position in the North American CPVC market.

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