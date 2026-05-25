Austin Roofing & Waterproofing: Canada’s Largest Commercial Roofing Contractor Awarded 26-Building Industrial Roof Restoration Portfolio Across Hamilton, St. Catharines & Niagara Falls, Ontario.

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated, Canada’s largest commercial and industrial roofing contractor, continues to strengthen its dominance throughout the Canadian roofing industry after being awarded a major twenty-six (26) building commercial roof restoration portfolio spanning across Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls, Ontario. The large-scale storage facility restoration contract further reinforces Austin Roofing’s position as the country’s leading roofing installer for industrial roof restorations, flat roofing systems, steel roof coatings, and fluid-applied roofing technologies. Since 1985, Austin Roofing has successfully installed and restored millions of square feet of commercial and industrial roofing systems throughout Canada, establishing the company as one of the largest roofing resources operating within the North American marketplace today.

“This project involves twenty-six individual storage facility buildings spread across multiple municipalities with strict scheduling targets, operational coordination, and phased completion requirements,” said Patrick Austin. “Large-scale restoration portfolios require very strategic manpower resources, advanced logistics planning, internal project management systems, equipment coordination, and experienced field leadership. Austin Roofing was selected because very few contractors throughout Canada possess the operational capacity required to execute projects of this complexity successfully. Projects like this consist of multiple teams working back-to-back in a uniform fashion where the details matter most. We’re proud to be the selected recipient and were excited to see the transformation of these facilities”

For more than 40 years, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing has remained at the forefront of commercial flat roofing, industrial roof restoration systems, seamless roofing technologies, and fluid-applied membrane systems throughout Canada. With active operations extending from Windsor to Ottawa and continued expansion throughout North America, Austin Roofing has become recognized as the largest commercial roofing contractor capable of executing highly complex multi-building restorations.

Austin Roofing explains that the strength of the company has always been its people - highly trained team members capable of operating within fast-paced, technically demanding environments while maintaining consistency, quality control, and accelerated completion schedules throughout every phase of construction. “The talent within our teams is what allows Austin Roofing to execute projects other contractors simply cannot manage. We’ve spent decades building internal leadership, promoting from within, investing into our workforce, and developing some of the best roofing talent operating anywhere in Canada today” stated Patrick.

“Whether we’re restoring a single roof or coordinating a twenty-six-building restoration portfolio, our philosophy remains the same,” said Patrick. “Do it right, do it safely, and deliver performance that lasts” Austin Roofing continues to lead Canada because of their generational experience, decades of product installation, the complexities of understanding roofing systems, and the climate stresses they face - better than anyone.”

For more information about Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, partnership opportunities, media inquiries and careers, please visit: Austin Roofing & Waterproofing￼

About Austin Roofing & Waterproofing

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada’s largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa with a strong single ply TPO & EPDM new construction roofing division. With roots and a reputation that extends over 40 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and steel roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario’s harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province’s environment, continue delivering the solution to its commercial, industrial, institutional and agricultural clients.

They lead Canada, because they live it.

Contact Information

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.

Phone: 519-252-7663

Email: info@austinroofing.ca