Aerospace Materials Market: USD 89.58 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding 53.65% Market Share in 2025, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global aerospace materials market is projected to grow from USD 60.38 billion in 2026 to USD 89.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.21%. Growth is being supported by increasing use of composite materials, higher satellite and launch vehicle production, and airline demand for lightweight aircraft components that improve fuel efficiency.

Space companies are also increasing the use of superalloys and advanced thermal-protection materials, raising material consumption per launch. At the same time, manufacturers are shifting supply chains toward Asia-Pacific to reduce trade-related risks, while North America and Europe continue to lead in aerospace material innovation. Additive manufacturing is further helping companies reduce production timelines and lower component costs.

Aerospace Materials Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Use of 3D-Printed Aerospace Components

Additive manufacturing is gaining traction in aerospace production due to its ability to reduce material waste, shorten production timelines, and support complex component designs. Engine manufacturers and aerospace suppliers are increasingly using certified 3D-printed alloys for critical and secondary aircraft parts. Despite growing adoption, limitations related to surface finish and production scale continue to restrict broader use.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “Assessment of the aerospace materials market requires careful evaluation of supply-chain developments, production activity, and end-use demand trends. By grounding conclusions in structured research, multi-source validation, and consistent analytical frameworks, Mordor Intelligence provides decision-makers with a dependable basis for comparing market developments and planning with greater confidence.”

Expensive Production Process for Carbon Fiber Materials

The high manufacturing cost and energy-intensive nature of aerospace-grade carbon fiber remain major challenges for the market. Rising raw material and energy costs are putting pressure on supplier margins, while certification requirements continue to limit low-cost alternatives. Companies are exploring renewable-energy-based production and next-generation precursor materials to improve long-term sustainability.

Dependence on Strategic Metal Supplies

Supply disruptions in titanium and other strategic aerospace metals are creating challenges for aircraft production and delivery schedules. Limited availability of qualified suppliers and lengthy certification timelines are restricting short-term supply flexibility. Although countries are increasing domestic production capacity, dependence on specialized metals continues to impact the aerospace materials market.

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Segment Dynamics Highlight Efficiency and Scalability Priorities

By Material Type

Structural Materials

Composites

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Other Composites (Ceramic-Matrix Composites, etc.)

Plastics

Alloys

Aluminum and Al-Li Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Steel Alloys

Superalloys (Ni, Co)

Magnesium Alloys

Other Alloys

Non-Structural and Functional Materials

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Other Adhesives and Sealants (Bio-based Adhesives, etc.)

Foams

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Other Foams (Thermoplastic Foams, etc.)

Seals

By Aircraft Type

General and Commercial

Military and Defense Aircraft

Space Vehicles

By Application System

Airframe Structures

Engine Components

Interior Systems

MRO and Aftermarket Replacement

Avionics and Electronics Housing

Landing-Gear and Actuation Systems

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/aerospace-materials-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Regional Performance: Growth vs Revenue Leadership

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the aerospace materials market due to expanding aircraft production, rising maintenance activities, and increasing domestic sourcing of advanced materials. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities, while ASEAN countries are attracting new aerospace investments and supplier expansion.



North America remains a major hub for aerospace materials demand, supported by strong aircraft, defense, and space program activity. Growing investments in advanced material manufacturing and expanding aerospace exports are further supporting regional market growth across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe maintains a strong position through its established aerospace manufacturing network and continuous demand for composites, titanium, and specialty alloys. Aircraft production programs and ongoing supplier restructuring are encouraging material sourcing and machining expansion across multiple European countries.

Major Players in Aerospace Materials Industry:

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay

ATI

Corporation VSMPO-AVISMA

Explore Chemicals & Materials Industry Research Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/chemicals-materials?utm_source=globenwswire

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