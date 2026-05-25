DemandBird Launches New B2B Social Media Management Platform

Portland, OR, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Oregon -- (May 22, 2026) – DemandBird, a social media management platform built for B2B marketing teams and social media agencies, today announced its public launch. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company is introducing a platform designed around a clear point of view: the future of social media belongs to humans, not to AI-generated content, and the tools serving the category should reflect that.

DemandBird's content calendar view, popular among social media managres

The social media management category is crowded, but most established tools were designed for either solo creators or big enterprises, and many have leaned heavily into automated content generation. B2B marketers and agencies managing social presence for multiple clients or business units have been left to adapt consumer-first software to agency workflows, or pay multiple times more than they should for a more modern equivalent, often while contending with bloated feature sets, inconsistent support, and a growing reliance on generic AI output that erodes brand voice. DemandBird was built to close that gap with a platform shaped by how B2B content actually gets produced, approved, and measured.

The platform brings together the core functions B2B social teams rely on:

Multi-brand and multi-client workspaces that let agencies and in-house teams manage multiple accounts from one interface without losing context between brands.

that let agencies and in-house teams manage multiple accounts from one interface without losing context between brands. Structured approval workflows with role-based permissions, internal comments, and version history, so legal, executive, and client sign-off can happen inside the tool rather than over email.

with role-based permissions, internal comments, and version history, so legal, executive, and client sign-off can happen inside the tool rather than over email. Editorial calendar and campaign planning that organize posts by campaign, channel, and funnel stage.

that organize posts by campaign, channel, and funnel stage. Cross-network publishing and scheduling across the major B2B-relevant networks, with dedicated support for company pages, employee advocacy, and thought leadership.

across the major B2B-relevant networks, with dedicated support for company pages, employee advocacy, and thought leadership. Reporting and client-ready analytics with dashboards, scheduled reports, and metrics aligned to B2B outcomes rather than vanity engagement alone.

with dashboards, scheduled reports, and metrics aligned to B2B outcomes rather than vanity engagement alone. AI used where it belongs, in back-office tasks such as reformatting images, surfacing posts worth repurposing, and identifying analytics trends, rather than generating the kind of lazy, "one-click" content on behalf of the brand that frequently gets flagged and throttled by social media platforms.

"There are too many unreliable, bloated, or outdated social media management tools out there," said Alex Boyd, Co-founder of DemandBird. "We think social media platform customers deserve phenomenal support from a team that's actually done the social media job, who will respond to feature requests, and build with them in mind. We don't think the future of social media belongs to AI: it belongs to humans. So we let our customers create and schedule content with AI, in all the right ways: the mundane back-office tasks like reformatting images, reminding you when to repurpose your best post, or giving you insights on your brand's analytics trends. Use DemandBird, and you'll save time on managing social, without sounding like a robot."

DemandBird was founded in 2025 by a team with direct, hands-on experience running social media for B2B brands and agencies. That operating background shaped the product's emphasis on responsive customer support, fast iteration on user feature requests, and a deliberate stance against automated content generation as a substitute for brand voice.

The platform is available today at https://demandbird.com.

About DemandBird: DemandBird is a social media management platform built for B2B marketing teams and social media agencies. The company combines planning, publishing, approvals, analytics, and client reporting in a single workspace designed around B2B and multi-client workflows. DemandBird was founded in 2025 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Visualization of the DemandBird social media content production system

Press Inquiries

Alex Boyd

alex [at] demandbird.com

https://demandbird.com