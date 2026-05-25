Golden Gate Lending Group Selected as #1 Consumer Bridge Lender in California and Top 30 Private Originators Nationwide by Scotsman Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Lending Group and founder Sofia Nadjibi, MBA announces today the recognition as the #1 consumer bridge lender in California and a top 30 private originator nationwide, as named by the 2025 Scotsman Guide top private originators list. The Scotsman Guide is a mortgage industries, most respective performance ranking, recognizing the nation’s top originators and lenders based on verified production data.





Industry Excellence: Golden Gate Lending Group, founded by Sofia Nadjibi, named the #1 Consumer Bridge Lender in California by Scotsman Guide.

The recognition underscores the company’s continued focus on providing flexible financing solutions, particularly in Bridge Loans and Buy Before You Sell programs, which support homeowners navigating competitive housing conditions and complex timing transitions.

Scotsman Guide’s annual rankings are widely referenced within the mortgage and lending industry as a benchmark for production performance among private originators. The listing places Golden Gate Lending Group among the top-performing firms nationwide while recognizing its leadership within California’s consumer bridge lending market.

Golden Gate Lending Group specializes in equity-based lending solutions designed to help homeowners purchase a new property before selling their existing home. These Buy Before You Sell strategies have become increasingly relevant in California’s fast-moving real estate market, where timing gaps between transactions can create challenges for buyers and sellers.

Sofia Nadjibi, founder of Golden Gate Lending Group, brings more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience to the company. Her leadership has centered on developing lending programs that support real estate professionals and homeowners seeking flexible financing options outside traditional loan structures.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust placed in us by clients, agents, and brokers who rely on us during important transitions,” said Sofia Nadjibi. “Bridge Loans are not just financial tools, they are solutions that allow families to move forward without being forced into difficult timing decisions. Our focus has always been helping clients secure the right home at the right time.”

The company works closely with real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and homeowners across California to structure financing solutions tailored to short-term equity needs. Its lending programs are designed to support clients who need access to liquidity in order to act quickly in competitive housing environments.

Industry demand for Bridge Loans and Buy Before You Sell programs has continued to grow as housing markets remain competitive and inventory levels fluctuate. Golden Gate Lending Group attributes its recognition to long-term relationships within the real estate community and consistent focus on client-driven lending strategies.

As part of its continued growth, the company plans to expand awareness around alternative lending solutions that help bridge timing gaps in residential real estate transactions while maintaining a strong focus on service and execution.

Golden Gate Lending Group’s inclusion in the Scotsman Guide rankings highlights both individual leadership and company-wide performance in the private lending sector.

About Golden Gate Lending Group

Golden Gate Lending Group is a California-based boutique bridge-loan brokerage specializing in equity-based financing that enables homeowners to buy their next home before selling their current one. Founded in 2015 by Sofia Nadjibi, who has 26 years of mortgage experience and is the author of The Power of Bridge Loans, the firm works closely with real estate and mortgage professionals statewide to provide fast, customized lending solutions designed for today’s competitive housing market.

For more information, visit https://gglendinggroup.com/ .

Media Contact:

Sofia Nadjibi, MBA

Founder and Broker of Golden Gate Lending Group

(415) 706-8465

sofia@gglendinggroup.com

https://gglendinggroup.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c6f1be8-c5af-49ba-86d2-b54d2ee21464