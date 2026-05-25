pH Wellness opens addiction treatment center in Lebanon, Tennessee

Lebanon, TN, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab opened its doors in Lebanon, Tennessee on April 22, 2026, bringing medical detox and residential addiction treatment to Middle Tennessee. The facility is the second location for pH Wellness, which has operated its California-based program for adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab

Middle Tennessee has faced a sustained and well-documented addiction crisis. Wilson County recorded 68 overdose deaths in both 2022 and 2023, alongside 336 outpatient overdose visits in 2023 alone. Fentanyl is now present in approximately 70% of fatal toxicology reports across the region. The demand for treatment has never been higher, and for many families in Lebanon and the surrounding communities, finding quality care close to home has meant driving hours or going without.

pH Wellness Tennessee was built to change that. The Lebanon facility offers on-site medical detox and structured residential treatment, providing patients with the clinical support they need to safely withdraw and begin the longer work of recovery — without leaving their community. The program is built around evidence-based care and individualized treatment plans, and carries Joint Commission accreditation, a standard held by fewer than 20% of addiction treatment centers in the country.

“Recovery changed my life, and this facility exists because I believe it can change others,” said Tony Hoffman of pH Wellness. “We brought the same clinical model and oversight that our California program is built on and put it in the heart of Middle Tennessee, where it's needed most.”

Services at pH Wellness Tennessee include:

Medical detox. 24-hour clinical supervision for alcohol, opioid, benzodiazepine, and stimulant withdrawal, with medication-assisted treatment protocols where clinically indicated.

Residential treatment. Structured inpatient programming for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, delivered by licensed medical, nursing, and behavioral health staff.

Patients completing residential care receive coordinated aftercare planning and referrals to support a stable transition out of inpatient treatment.

pH Wellness Tennessee accepts most major insurance plans and offers self-pay rates. Admissions are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For admissions or referral information, call (888) 635-0830 or visit phwellnesstn.com.

About pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab

pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab is an addiction treatment center in Lebanon, Tennessee, offering medical detox and residential care for adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The facility is Joint Commission-accredited and is the second location for the pH Wellness organization. pH Wellness Tennessee is located at 4190 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090. Admissions are available 24/7.

Contact:

Tony Hoffman

pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab

4190 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090

(888) 635-0830

hello@phwellness.com

phwellnesstn.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PHWellnessinc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phwellness/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ph-wellness/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@phwellness9228

Psychology Today: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/treatment-rehab/ph-wellness-tennessee-drug-rehab-lebanon-tn/1287876

pH Wellness Tennessee Drug Rehab

Press Inquiries

Tony Hoffman

hello [at] phwellness.com

https://phwellnesstn.com/