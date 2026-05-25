Unauthorized Fuel Worker Sentenced to Jail and Fined $10,000

Toronto, ON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repeat offender Mark Van Watteghem has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined $10,000 plus a victim surcharge by the Ontario Court of Justice after being found guilty of fuel safety violations under the Technical Standards and Safety Act.

Mr. Van Watteghem was convicted for the third time after removing a gas furnace and installing a replacement unit at a home in Windsor, Ontario. He was found performing this work without valid authorization by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). The fuel technician was previously convicted in 2016 and 2019 for unsafe fuel work and for performing fuel work as an unregistered contractor, receiving fines totalling $25,000 plus the victim surcharge.

“Mark Van Watteghem’s fuel work was deceitful and placed the lives of those who trusted him at serious risk,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at TSSA. “He has not been a registered contractor for 11 years and has been without a valid certificate for nine years. During that time, his work exposed customers to potentially fatal dangers, including carbon monoxide poisoning. TSSA supports the court’s decision to impose a stronger penalty in response to his repeated and fraudulent conduct.”

In Ontario, only fuel contractors registered with TSSA and individuals holding a valid gas technician certificate are legally permitted to work on fuel‑fired appliances. Before commissioning any fuel work, members of the public are encouraged to search for and verify registered contractors using TSSA’s online Authorized Heating Fuel Contractors Lookup Tool.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.