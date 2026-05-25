Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2026

Over 3 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Huchtemeier Papier GmbH, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 77.5 million. It is by EUR 18.4 million more than over respective period of 2025.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 2.4 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.1 million less than in the same period in 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 3 months of 2025, decreased by EUR 1.6 million and reached EUR 5.9 million.

The following table summarizes 3-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2026 2025 Change Revenue 77.5 59.1 31% EBITDA* 5.9 7.5 (21%) Profit before tax (EBT) 2.4 4.5 (46%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 16 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 3 months of 2026 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment