Air Canada Foundation Publishes 2025 Impact Report on Advancing the Health and Well-Being of Children and Youth Across Canada

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Canada Foundation today released its 2025 Impact Report, outlining the meaningful difference it made in communities across Canada through its charitable partnerships, fundraising initiatives and the engagement of Air Canada employees nationwide.





Through its programs and collaborations with Canadian-registered charities, the Foundation remains committed to improving the health and well-being of children and youth. Its work is guided by three core pillars: Health, supporting pediatric hospitals and community organizations to improve health outcomes; Protection, addressing socio-economic adversity and the impacts of trauma so children can experience a healthy childhood; and Dreams, fostering hope and resilience for seriously ill, impoverished or vulnerable children.

“In 2025, the Air Canada Foundation continued to strengthen its impact for children and families across the country, something we, at Air Canada, are all deeply proud of,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer at Air Canada. “A heartfelt thank you to our steadfast partners, generous donors, dedicated Air Canada employees and retirees who play an essential role in helping us deliver meaningful support where it is needed most.”

“Our 2025 impact report reflects what becomes possible when compassion and collaboration come together”, said Louise-Hélène Sénécal, Chair, Air Canada Foundation. “Across the country, we are proud to support children and youth in accessing essential medical care, feeling safe and supported, and experiencing moments that open new possibilities. I’d like to thank our previous Chair, Priscille LeBlanc, for her commitment, vision and leadership, which helped make this year’s success possible. I look forward to carrying this work forward, alongside our dedicated partners, donors, employees and volunteers, who continue to support children and youth in reaching their full potential.”

In 2025, the Foundation raised $2.1 million, including $1.3 million net from its annual fundraising golf tournament. It also raised 42 million Aeroplan points, with 27.5 million donated during Aeroplan’s annual Points Matching Week. These points fuel the Foundation’s Hospital Transportation Program, which helps connect sick children to essential medical care across Canada. Nearly $1.8 million was invested directly into communities nationwide.

The Foundation also responded to eight humanitarian crises, supporting appeals, donating airline tickets and helping deploy three humanitarian partners and networks for emergency response.

Working alongside 473 charitable partners, the Foundation delivered programs that directly supported children and families. In 2025, it:

hosted seven Autism Aviation Day events, supporting more than 130 families as children on the autism spectrum experienced the full pre-flight process in a supportive environment





provided 605 trips through the Hospital Transportation Program to help children access essential medical care





realized 1,113 dreams for children and youth





supported more than 550,000 meal deliveries to address food insecurity





Air Canada employees continued to play a vital role in advancing the Foundation’s mission. In 2025, employees donated more than $70,000 and over 900 employees volunteered at 28 events across the country.

To learn more about the Air Canada Foundation and its 2025 Impact Report, follow @fondation_aircanada_foundation on Instagram or visit aircanada.com/foundation.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program (HTP), which redistributes Aeroplan points to partners of the Air Canada Foundation HTP, including 15 pediatric hospitals across the country, Hope Air and the David Foster Foundation. All donated points enable sick children to access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2025 Impact Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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