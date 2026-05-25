LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026

 | Source: LECTRA LECTRA

Share buyback program

Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026

Paris, May 25, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026:

Issuer
Name		Transaction
Date		Financial Instrument Identifier CodeTotal Daily Volume (number of shares)Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€)Market
(MIC Code)
LECTRA18/05/2026FR000006548411,52116.0383XPAR
LECTRA18/05/2026FR00000654848,09316.0504CEUX
LECTRA18/05/2026FR00000654841,13416.0242TQEX
LECTRA18/05/2026FR00000654841,55916.0433AQEU
LECTRA19/05/2026FR000006548413,90216.3799XPAR
LECTRA19/05/2026FR00000654848,39216.3438CEUX
LECTRA19/05/2026FR00000654841,62716.3104AQEU
LECTRA19/05/2026FR00000654841,16016.2909TQEX
LECTRA20/05/2026FR000006548413,35616.1894XPAR
LECTRA20/05/2026FR00000654847,37916.2018CEUX
LECTRA20/05/2026FR00000654841,29716.1984AQEU
LECTRA20/05/2026FR00000654841,04016.2294TQEX
LECTRA21/05/2026FR000006548414,82916.3247XPAR
LECTRA21/05/2026FR00000654841,56816.4063AQEU
LECTRA21/05/2026FR00000654849,85016.4006CEUX
LECTRA21/05/2026FR00000654841,10216.4099TQEX
LECTRA22/05/2026FR00000654848,99616.6043XPAR
LECTRA22/05/2026FR00000654842,97416.5918CEUX
LECTRA22/05/2026FR00000654841,11316.6037TQEX
LECTRA22/05/2026FR00000654841,65816.5891AQEU
  TOTAL112,55016.2947 


About Lectra
At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices. 
For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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Lectra Indust Share buyback program Aggregated disclosure Transactions industrie 4.0 Programme de rachat d'actions Déclaration agrégée transactions

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LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026
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