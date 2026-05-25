LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026

Paris, May 25, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from May 18 to May 22, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 18/05/2026 FR0000065484 11,521 16.0383 XPAR LECTRA 18/05/2026 FR0000065484 8,093 16.0504 CEUX LECTRA 18/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,134 16.0242 TQEX LECTRA 18/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,559 16.0433 AQEU LECTRA 19/05/2026 FR0000065484 13,902 16.3799 XPAR LECTRA 19/05/2026 FR0000065484 8,392 16.3438 CEUX LECTRA 19/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,627 16.3104 AQEU LECTRA 19/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,160 16.2909 TQEX LECTRA 20/05/2026 FR0000065484 13,356 16.1894 XPAR LECTRA 20/05/2026 FR0000065484 7,379 16.2018 CEUX LECTRA 20/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,297 16.1984 AQEU LECTRA 20/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,040 16.2294 TQEX LECTRA 21/05/2026 FR0000065484 14,829 16.3247 XPAR LECTRA 21/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,568 16.4063 AQEU LECTRA 21/05/2026 FR0000065484 9,850 16.4006 CEUX LECTRA 21/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,102 16.4099 TQEX LECTRA 22/05/2026 FR0000065484 8,996 16.6043 XPAR LECTRA 22/05/2026 FR0000065484 2,974 16.5918 CEUX LECTRA 22/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,113 16.6037 TQEX LECTRA 22/05/2026 FR0000065484 1,658 16.5891 AQEU TOTAL 112,550 16.2947





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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