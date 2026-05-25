AB Science announces that its stock continues to be covered by Maxim Group, with a target price of €4.00 per share

PRESS RELEASE

FOLLOWING RELEASE OF FYE2025 RESULTS AND SECURING OF CLINICAL TRIAL INSURANCE POLICY, MAXIM GROUP REITERATES ITS BUY RECOMMENDATION ON AB SCIENCE’S STOCK WITH A TARGET PRICE OF EUR 4.0 PER SHARE

Paris, May 25, 2026, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announces that its stock continues to be covered by Maxim Group, an independent US-based full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm, which has reiterated its Buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €4.00 per share.

Maxim Group issued this recommendation in a research update entitled “2H25 Review/Outlook: With Masitinib Clinical Trial Insurance Policy Offer, Positioned to Initiate Phase 3 Study for ALS in 2H26”, published on 21 May 2026.

In this update, Maxim Group reiterated its recommendation to buy the stock, with a target price of €4.00.

The update highlights that :

In April 2026, a €25M (up to €39M) clinical trial insurance policy offer was secured to protect against Phase 3 failure and costs, and various credit agreements were renegotiated.

AB Science is now strategically fully prioritizing developing masitinib for ALS and AB8939 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). All of its remaining clinical trials and developments for additional indications outside of ALS and AML were voluntarily paused as a part of the strategic refocus. This is expected to reduce operating costs while also expediting development of the highest value programs. Masitinib for ALS remains the fastest path towards commercialization.

While a financing is required to initiate the Phase 3 study for masitinib for treating ALS, the clinical trial insurance policy materially de-risks AB Science for existing and potentially new investors to fund the Phase 3 program. It effectively functions as a put option, as while there is an €8M premium to be paid, investors receive downside protection of €25 if the trail fails and can potentially receive their initial capital back, up to the trial costs. This makes the financing and investment opportunity for AB Science more attractive due to downside protection.

Overall, masitinib has shown a promising ability to treat normally progressing ALS patients with a positive risk-benefit profile. In ALS, masitinib has demonstrated both functional and survival benefits while being well tolerated. Furthermore, masitinib has generated promising benefits across three neurodegenerative diseases (ALS, MS, AD), which overall validates the mast cell inhibition approach.

This recommendation confirms Maxim Group’s coverage of AB Science’s stock, which adds to the financial analyst consensus alongside Chardan, In Extenso Finance and DNA Finance.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action is key in signalling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, which are often lethal with short-term survival or rare or refractory to previous lines of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules, and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is being developed for human medicine. The company is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website: www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions, and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development, and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science, which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced, or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include uncertainties related to the product development of the Company, which may not be successful, or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities, or, more generally, any factors that may affect the marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communication & Media Relations

investors@ab-science.com

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