Dime Expands Williamsburg Presence with Acquisition of Former Signature Bank Space

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime today announced the expansion of its Williamsburg footprint with the signing of a lease for a prominent banking space formerly occupied by Signature Bank. The space is owned by the Forman Family, who are also the owners of Peter Luger Steak House – one of New York City’s most iconic institutions and a valued client of Dime.

The expansion underscores Dime’s continued investment in Brooklyn and its long-term commitment to serving local businesses, residents, and community organizations throughout Williamsburg and the surrounding neighborhoods. Located in the heart of Williamsburg, the new space at 185 Broadway will enhance Dime's ability to provide personalized and private banking services to its clients. The expansion also reflects Dime’s strategic growth initiatives following significant shifts in the New York banking landscape over the past several years.

“Dime, which was founded in Williamsburg in 1864, has always been a key part of the fabric of this vibrant neighborhood. It gives us great satisfaction to expand our presence in Williamsburg,” said Stuart H. Lubow, President and CEO. “This new location represents more than just growth for Dime — it reflects our ongoing commitment to relationship banking and our dedication to supporting the businesses and families that drive Brooklyn forward.”

The new location is expected to open in the fourth quarter, with additional details regarding timing and services to be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.