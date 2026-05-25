EGR Performance Launches Premium Active Exhaust Delete Kits to Solve Dodge and Chrysler Exhaust Valve Failures Permanently





New York City, NY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle enthusiasts and performance drivers across the United States are increasingly facing one frustrating issue with modern Dodge and Chrysler vehicles — failing active exhaust valves. From annoying rattling noises to dashboard warning lights and reduced exhaust performance, these factory-installed valve systems have become a common pain point for owners of Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Chrysler 300, and Hellcat models.

Now, EGR Performance is offering a smarter and more reliable solution with its newly launched Premium Active Exhaust Delete Kits, designed specifically to bypass problematic factory exhaust valves without triggering check engine lights or causing performance issues.

Built with engineering-grade electronic simulators, these advanced kits provide a 100% plug-and-play installation experience while delivering long-term reliability for muscle car owners who want performance without unnecessary complications.

Drivers searching for a dependable Dodge Charger active exhaust delete, Dodge Challenger active exhaust delete, or Hellcat active exhaust delete solution are now turning to EGR Performance for a cleaner and hassle-free fix.

The Growing Problem with Factory Active Exhaust Valves

Modern Dodge and Chrysler performance vehicles are equipped with factory active exhaust systems designed to regulate exhaust flow, sound levels, and emissions. While the concept sounds good on paper, real-world usage has shown that these systems can become unreliable over time.

Many owners report issues such as:

Constant rattling noises during acceleration

Exhaust valves are becoming stuck open or closed

Dashboard warning messages

Check engine lights

Reduced exhaust performance

Inconsistent exhaust tone

Expensive dealership repairs

For enthusiasts who invest heavily in their vehicles, these recurring failures quickly become frustrating and costly.

Factory replacement parts are often expensive, and in many cases, the same issue returns after replacement. This has led many Dodge and Chrysler owners to search for permanent alternatives rather than temporary repairs.

That’s where EGR Performance stepped in.

Introducing EGR Performance Active Exhaust Delete Solution

Tired of your Dodge or Chrysler throwing a fit (or a check engine light) when you modify your exhaust?

EGR Performance has engineered the ultimate plug-and-play solution. Designed specifically for Dodge and Chrysler vehicles (2015–present), these premium active exhaust valve simulators let you custom-tune your exhaust note without the electronic headache.

Why You Need It:

Zero CELs: Tricked-out sound, absolutely no check engine lights.

Premium Engineering: Built to withstand intense underbody heat and vibration.

Perfect Fit: Engineered precisely for 2015+ Dodge and Chrysler platforms (Charger, Challenger, 300, etc.).

Plug & Play: No cutting, no splicing—just pure performance.

The Verdict: If you're ready to unlock your Mopar’s true acoustic potential without sacrificing factory electronics, this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Shop EGR Performance Exhaust Valve Simulator today.

Unlike cheap bypass solutions or unreliable aftermarket modifications, the inactive/active exhaust delete kit from EGR Performance is designed to work seamlessly with factory electronics while eliminating problematic exhaust valve operation.

The company’s advanced inactive active exhaust delete system allows vehicle owners to remove or bypass faulty exhaust valves without triggering check engine lights or diagnostic trouble codes. The result is a cleaner exhaust setup, improved reliability, and a smoother ownership experience.

Designed for Dodge Challenger, Charger, Chrysler 300, and Hellcat Models

One of the biggest advantages of the EGR Performance system is vehicle compatibility.

The active exhaust delete kit supports multiple popular models, including:

Dodge Charger active exhaust delete applications

Dodge Challenger active exhaust delete systems

Chrysler 300 active exhaust solutions

Hellcat active exhaust delete upgrades

Scat Pack performance models

RT trims and other compatible Dodge/Chrysler vehicles

This wide compatibility has made the product increasingly popular among performance enthusiasts looking for a dependable fix without modifying their entire exhaust system.

True Plug-and-Play Installation

One of the standout features of the EGR Performance solution is its simple installation process.

Many aftermarket exhaust modifications require cutting wires, ECU tuning, welding, or permanent vehicle alterations. EGR Performance eliminates those complications.

The company’s electronic simulators are engineered as true plug-and-play devices that connect directly to factory wiring harnesses.

This means vehicle owners can install the system quickly without advanced mechanical experience.

Benefits of the installation process include:

No wire cutting

No tuning required

No ECU programming

No permanent modifications

No dealership reset needed

Easy installation in minutes

For many users, this convenience alone makes the product worth considering.

No Check Engine Lights or Error Codes

One of the biggest concerns drivers have when bypassing factory exhaust systems is triggering dashboard warning lights.

Cheap delete kits often fail to communicate properly with vehicle electronics, causing constant error codes and frustrating diagnostic issues.

EGR Performance addressed this problem directly with engineering-grade active exhaust valve simulators that replicate factory valve communication signals.

This allows the vehicle’s onboard computer to operate normally even after the exhaust valves are bypassed or removed.

As a result, users can enjoy:

No check engine lights

No fault codes

No limp mode issues

No electronic malfunctions

Smooth system operation

This advanced engineering approach separates EGR Performance from many low-quality alternatives currently flooding the market.

Built for Long-Term Reliability

Durability is another major factor behind the growing popularity of EGR Performance products.

The company designed its simulators using high-quality electronic components intended for long-term automotive use. Unlike generic low-cost bypass kits, these systems are engineered to withstand real-world driving conditions, vibration, and heat exposure.

For muscle car owners who drive daily or travel frequently, reliability matters just as much as performance.

Drivers no longer want temporary fixes that fail after a few months. They want solutions that work consistently without constant maintenance or repeated repairs.

EGR Performance’s focus on premium engineering has helped position the brand as a trusted name among Dodge and Chrysler enthusiasts.

Why More Drivers Are Choosing Exhaust Valve Deletes

As active exhaust valve issues become more common, many owners are deciding that bypassing the system entirely is more practical than repeatedly replacing faulty factory components.

The advantages include:

Eliminating Rattling Sounds

Faulty exhaust valves often produce loud metallic rattling, especially at startup or during acceleration. Deleting the valve system removes this issue entirely.

Reduced Repair Costs

Dealership repairs and OEM valve replacements can become expensive over time. Active exhaust delete systems help avoid recurring repair bills.

Simplified Exhaust Setup

By eliminating unnecessary valve operation, drivers gain a cleaner, more reliable exhaust system.

Improved Driving Experience

Many users report smoother exhaust sound consistency and fewer performance interruptions after installing delete kits.

Better Long-Term Reliability

Without moving exhaust valves, constantly operating under high heat conditions, the risk of future failures decreases significantly.

Standing Out in a Crowded Market

The aftermarket automotive industry has seen a flood of low-cost exhaust delete products in recent years. However, many drivers have learned that cheaper alternatives often come with major drawbacks.

Poor-quality kits may trigger error codes, fail prematurely, or create compatibility issues with factory systems.

EGR Performance has differentiated itself by focusing on engineering quality rather than mass-produced generic products.

The company’s commitment to premium materials, vehicle-specific compatibility, and reliable electronic simulation technology has helped it earn attention from serious performance enthusiasts.

Customers interested in the company’s flagship inactive active exhaust delete solution can visit the official product page here:

The Future of Performance Upgrades

As modern vehicles continue integrating electronic exhaust management systems, the demand for intelligent bypass and simulation technology is expected to grow.

Performance drivers increasingly want solutions that preserve reliability while eliminating unnecessary factory complications.

EGR Performance’s active exhaust valve simulators represent a growing trend in automotive aftermarket engineering — smarter upgrades designed to work alongside factory electronics rather than fight against them.

For Dodge and Chrysler owners frustrated with repeated exhaust valve problems, the company’s premium delete kits offer a practical and cost-effective alternative.

Final Thoughts

For years, Dodge Charger, Challenger, Chrysler 300, and Hellcat owners have struggled with failing active exhaust valve systems that create noise, warning lights, and expensive repair bills.

EGR Performance is now helping solve that issue with a premium plug-and-play solution designed specifically for modern Dodge and Chrysler platforms.

By combining advanced electronic simulation technology, easy installation, and long-term reliability, the company’s active exhaust delete kits are quickly becoming a preferred option for drivers who want to eliminate exhaust valve headaches permanently.

Whether you are searching for a Dodge Charger active exhaust delete, a Dodge Challenger active exhaust delete, a Hellcat active exhaust delete, or reliable active exhaust valve simulators, EGR Performance offers a professional-grade solution built for real-world driving performance.

For more information

Email: sales@egrperformance.com

Address: No.3 Zhongyu Road, Zhongxing Street, Shanyang District, Jiaozuo City, Henan Province









Attachment