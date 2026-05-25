BULGOLD Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders (“Shareholders”) of common shares of the Company that was held at 10:00 AM on May 20, 2026 (the “Meeting”).

All the matters put forward before Shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated March 31, 2026 (the “Circular”) were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. In particular, Shareholders approved the election of all director nominees listed in the Circular. The board of directors of the Company is now comprised as follows:

James A. Crombie

Sean Hasson

Colin Jones

Laurie Marsland

Dr. Mihaela Barnes

Vanessa Cook





Shareholders also appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Company.

Further, the disinterested Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution ratifying and confirming the Company’s 10% “rolling” equity incentive plan including the setting-aside, allotting and reserving 10% of the Company’s outstanding common shares from time to time for issuance pursuant to the exercise of awards granted thereunder (the full text of which is set out in the Circular).

A total of 24,883,338 common shares representing approximately 50.65% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date were voted in connection with the Meeting, and each of the foregoing matters were approved by 100% of the votes cast thereon.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On April 30, 2026, BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding shares were 72,626,013 of which approximately 20.11% were held by Founders, Directors and Management. Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website ( www.BULGOLD.com ) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements relating to voting results of the Meeting. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; risks related to title to mineral properties; and credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates and general market and economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

BULGOLD Inc.

Sean Hasson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +359 2 989 2361

Email: information@BULGOLD.com

Website: www.BULGOLD.com