AGF Investments Announces Proposed Changes to the Investment Objective of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) announced today proposed changes to the investment objective of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (Ticker: AGSG) (the “ETF”), subject to obtaining securityholder and regulatory approval.

Following an extensive review, AGF Investments believes it is in the best interests of the ETF and its securityholders to transition from a broadly focused global sustainable equity mandate to a more targeted energy transition and climate adaptation strategy. This repositioning will better align the ETF’s investment approach with evolving market opportunities and investor demand, while providing more differentiated exposure to companies that are directly contributing to the reduction of environmental impact and the development of solutions supporting the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

Currently, the ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, globally, which fit its concept of sustainable development. AGF Investments is proposing to change the investment objective of the ETF to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies providing solutions related to reducing the environmental footprint of the current energy system and adaptation to climate change.

A special meeting of securityholders will be held on or about July 29, 2026 to consider and approve the proposed change to the investment objective of the ETF. Subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, the new investment objective is anticipated to be implemented on or about August 19, 2026. If the investment objective change is approved, the following additional changes will be made to the ETF concurrently:

Investment strategies updated to align with the new investment objective;

Updated risk factors and reference index to reflect the change in investment objective and investment strategies;

Name change to reflect the ETF’s new investment objective;

Ticker symbol change to better reflect the ETF’s new name.





There are no anticipated changes to the ETF’s fees and expenses or risk rating as a result of the proposed change.

Additional information about the proposed investment objective and ancillary changes will be provided in the ETF’s management information circular. In advance of the special meeting, a notice-and-access document will be mailed to the ETF’s securityholders of record as at June 19, 2026. The notice-and-access document will describe the various ways in which securityholders can obtain a copy of the management information circular. The management information circular will also be available at www.sedar.com.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.



This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $61 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com