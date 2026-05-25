No Hidden Enrollments, No Refund Runaround: How Hormify Is Raising the Bar for Supplement Billing

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The subscription wellness industry has a trust problem.

Consumers across the United States are increasingly wary of health supplement brands that bury auto-enrollment terms in fine print, make cancellation deliberately difficult, and resist refund requests even when products go unused.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, subscription trap complaints have grown consistently year over year, with wellness and health products among the most frequently cited categories.

Hormify, a women's hormonal health supplement brand, is taking a different approach. Rather than treating billing transparency as a legal footnote, the company has made it a visible part of how it operates, from the checkout process through to post-purchase support.

Clear Terms at Every Stage

One of the most common complaints in the supplement subscription industry is that customers feel blindsided by recurring charges. Many report being enrolled in auto-ship programs without knowingly agreeing to them.

Hormify addresses this in its checkout flow by clearly presenting subscription options before products are added to the basket for purchase.

The company also sends reminder emails ahead of each billing cycle, giving customers advance notice and the opportunity to cancel before the next charge is processed.

The goal is simple: eliminate the “surprise charge” scenario that has driven negative reviews across the supplement industry.

A Defined Refund Window

Hormify publishes a 14-day money-back guarantee on its website. Customers can return products in their original condition within 14 days of delivery for a full refund.

The policy is accessible directly on the company's FAQ page and refund policy page. Prospective customers can review the terms before purchasing, without needing to contact support to find out what the policy is.

Publishing a named, findable refund policy sets a clear expectation. It also provides a concrete reference point for anyone who needs to initiate a return, rather than relying on a case-by-case process.

Cancellation Without the Runaround

Cancelling a subscription with Hormify does not require a phone call.

Customers can request cancellation by emailing hello@hormify.com with their order number and the email address used at purchase. The process is documented on the FAQ page and does not involve automated phone systems or multi-step verification procedures.

In an industry where cancellation difficulty is one of the leading drivers of negative reviews, a straightforward email-based process is a practical step toward reducing friction and preventing billing concerns from escalating into public complaints.

Why It Matters

For consumers in the women's wellness space, billing trust is not a secondary concern. It is often the deciding factor in whether they try a new brand at all.

A product can have strong clinical backing and positive customer outcomes, but if the subscription and refund terms feel opaque or punitive, many potential customers will not take the risk.

Transparent terms, a published refund policy, and a documented cancellation process do not just reduce complaints. They lower the barrier for customers who want to try the product without feeling locked in.