Litus and UWin Nanotech Enter MOU to Advance Critical Mineral and Rare Earths Recovery - Battery Recycling and Nanotechnology-Based Lithium Extraction Development Projects

Calgary, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litus, a Calgary-based critical minerals and battery metals company pioneering nanotechnology solutions for lithium extraction and lithium recovery, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UWin Nanotech Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based company active in advanced hydrometallurgy technologies for precious metals recovery, E-waste recycling, Li-ion battery recycling air pollution treatment, and industrial applications with environmental-friendly chemical. UWin has been a certified Apple supplier for recycling since 2020.

The MOU establishes the parties’ intention to cooperate in good faith toward a potential strategic collaboration focused on the selective extraction, separation, recovery, and purification of cobalt, lithium, nickel, and other valuable elements from recycling sources. The collaboration will explore the use of Litus’ proprietary nanomaterial composite and advanced separation processes, including applications in battery recycling, and the potential recovery of additional critical minerals and rare earth elements.

Dr. Ghada Nafie, Founder and CEO of Litus, said, “This MOU reflects the growing global demand for advanced processing technologies that can recover lithium and other valuable materials efficiently, selectively, and with lower environmental impact. By combining Litus’ nanotechnology platforms with UWin’s hydrometallurgy technology expertise, we see strong potential to accelerate the development of scalable, circular critical mineral supply chains.”

Advancing Litus LiNC™ for Sustainable Lithium Extraction

Litus’ flagship technology, Litus LiNC™, is a patented, one-step direct lithium extraction platform designed to economically recover lithium from both low and high-concentration brines, including brines that have previously been considered uneconomical.

Powered by Litus’ proprietary nanocomposite, designed and manufactured at the company’s Calgary facility, LiNC™ is engineered for:

High lithium selectivity

Low energy use

Reduced chemical consumption

Minimal pretreatment

Modular proven field deployment

Recovery from diverse sources, including oilfield produced water and geothermal brines

Litus’ Calgary-based nanocomposite manufacturing facility plays a central role in the company’s commercialization strategy, ensuring the supply of its proprietary materials while supporting ongoing optimization for different feedstocks and operating environments.

Expanding Into Battery Recycling with ReLiGN™

The MOU also supports Litus’ broader strategy to integrate lithium extraction and lithium recycling through advanced materials science.

Litus ReLiGN™ is the next-generation battery recycling platform engineered to recover battery-grade lithium from end-of-life batteries. ReLiGN™ is designed to transform discarded batteries from waste into a renewable domestic source of critical minerals, helping reduce dependence on newly mined lithium while supporting a more circular battery supply chain.

Developed by the same team behind Litus’ patented nanotechnology platforms, ReLiGN™ uses proprietary nanocomposites to deliver:

High-purity, highly selective lithium recovery

Safe, fast, and scalable processing

Ultra-low energy consumption

Low capital requirements

Virtually zero hazardous waste

Closed-loop recovery pathways for the battery ecosystem

“End-of-life batteries are not waste, they are repositories of high-value materials,” added Dr. Nafie. “ReLiGN™ allows us to recover lithium at battery-grade specifications while helping OEMs, EV manufacturers, energy storage providers, and battery producers reduce waste and strengthen supply chain resilience.”

Scope of the Litus–UWin Collaboration

Under the MOU, Litus and UWin intend to explore collaboration in several areas, including:

Applying the feasibility of Litus’s advanced nanomaterials for the selective separation of lithium and other valuable components from different sources

Expanding separation applications to additional valuable materials and rare earth elements

Optimizing material performance for different components and feedstocks

Evaluating technical feasibility and commercial economics across different streams and sources

Exchanging technical expertise, data, and know-how to assess commercial viability

Discussing potential future definitive agreements for scale-up, licensing, distribution, or joint venture opportunities

The MOU serves as a framework for further technical and commercial discussions between the parties.

Strengthening Critical Mineral Supply Chains

As global demand for lithium continues to grow across electric vehicles, grid storage, consumer electronics, and AI-driven energy infrastructure, the need for scalable, sustainable, and secure critical mineral processing solutions is accelerating.

Litus’ approach connects primary lithium extraction and battery recycling through a shared nanotechnology foundation, enabling the company to support both new lithium production and circular recovery from existing battery materials.

About Litus

Litus is a Canadian critical minerals and battery metals company developing patented nanotechnology solutions to meet global energy demand. Its flagship product, Litus LiNC™, is a one-step direct lithium extraction technology that economically recovers lithium from low-concentration brines. Litus has also launched ReLiGN™, a next-generation battery recycling platform designed to recover battery-grade lithium from end-of-life batteries. With operations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, Litus is advancing clean, secure, and resilient energy systems.

About UWin Nanotech Co., Ltd.

UWin Nanotech Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based leader in advanced hydrometallurgy technologies, providing eco-friendly solutions for industrial applications. Our expertise spans precious metals recovery, E-waste recycling, semiconductor materials, lithium-ion battery recycling, air pollution control, and sustainable mining practices. UWin is dedicated to replacing traditional, highly toxic, and corrosive methods with safe and green chemical alternatives for precious metal and critical material leaching processes. To date, we hold more than 20 patents across over 10 countries.

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