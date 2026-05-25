Meowant Introduces MW-SC09 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box for Larger Cats and Multi-Cat Homes

Wilmington, DE, USA, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meowant has announced the launch of the MW-SC09 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box , an extra-large automatic litter box designed to make daily cat care cleaner, safer, and more convenient for modern cat households. With a spacious 106L toilet space, an 8-inch low-entry design, and a 6.7L waste container, MW-SC09 gives cats more room to move naturally while helping cat parents reduce scooping, odor, and routine maintenance.

Many cat owners want the convenience of an automatic litter box, but not every smart litter box is suitable for larger cats, senior cats, overweight cats, short-legged breeds, or homes with multiple cats. MW-SC09 was developed to solve these common concerns by combining a roomier open structure with intelligent cleaning, safety protection, and connected care through the AIRPET App.

Supporting cats from 3.3 to 30 pounds, MW-SC09 is suitable for a wide range of cat sizes and life stages. Whether used by one large cat or several cats in the same household, the product is built to offer a more comfortable litter box experience without adding extra work for owners.

“MW-SC09 was designed around real feedback from cat families,” said a Meowant spokesperson. “Cats need a litter box that feels open, safe, and easy to enter, while owners need a solution that makes cleaning less repetitive. This model brings those needs together in one spacious smart litter box.”

Extra-Large Space for Cat Comfort

At the center of MW-SC09 is its 106L toilet space, created to give cats more freedom to step in, turn around, dig, and exit comfortably. Compared with smaller enclosed designs, the open interior helps reduce the cramped feeling that some cats may experience in automatic litter boxes. This makes the SC09 especially practical for larger breeds, such as Maine Coons, as well as cats that prefer a more open environment.

The 8-inch low entry also makes access easier for cats that may have difficulty climbing into higher boxes. Senior cats, heavier cats, short-legged cats, and cats with limited mobility can enter with less effort. For multi-cat homes, the large chamber and bigger waste capacity help support frequent use throughout the day.





360° Smart Safety Protection

Safety is one of the most important parts of an automatic litter box. MW-SC09 is built with 360° smart safety protection and an integrated rotating structure that keeps the opening facing outward during operation. This design helps reduce the risk of cats being caught between the litter box body and the rotating drum.

Multiple high-precision sensors monitor weight, movement, and abnormal operation. If a cat approaches, enters, or returns unexpectedly during a cleaning cycle, the system can pause or alert the owner when needed. These protections help make automatic cleaning safer while giving cat parents more confidence in daily use.

Cleaner Routine With Odor Control

MW-SC09 helps maintain a fresher home environment through its sealed waste system and odor control design. After each cleaning cycle, waste is separated from clean litter and moved into the enclosed 6.7L waste container. The included odor eliminator helps reduce unpleasant smells before they spread through the home.

The waste container can hold waste for up to 14 days, depending on the number of cats and usage frequency. This larger capacity is useful for busy pet parents, short trips, and households that want fewer interruptions in their cleaning routine.

The upgraded liner also supports easier maintenance. Its thickened double-layer silicone pad is waterproof, non-stick, scratch-resistant, and easier to clean. A seamless edge helps improve the fit and reduce leakage, making everyday care simpler for homes where the litter box is used often.





Flexible Cleaning Modes and Easy Maintenance

MW-SC09 offers automatic, manual, and timer cleaning modes to match different household routines. In automatic mode, the litter box cleans after the cat leaves, separating clumps from clean litter and moving waste into the sealed container. Manual mode lets owners start cleaning directly, while timer mode allows scheduled cleaning based on daily habits.

The litter box works with common clumping litters, including bentonite, tofu, and mixed litter, as long as the litter is under 15mm in length. This allows families to upgrade to a smart litter box without completely changing the litter type their cats already use.

For cleaning, the detachable drum can be removed for easier rinsing, and built-in drainage holes help water flow out more efficiently. The base should not be washed directly and can be wiped clean with a cloth.

App-Based Monitoring for Smarter Care

MW-SC09 connects to the AIRPET App through 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, allowing cat parents to check device status, adjust cleaning settings, receive alerts, and review usage data remotely. The upgraded app can record usage data for more than 30 cats, making it especially useful for multi-cat households.

Through weight and activity tracking, owners can better understand their cats’ litter box habits over time. While app data is not a replacement for veterinary advice, changes in bathroom behavior can be an early sign that a cat needs closer attention.





Quiet Operation for Peaceful Homes

MW-SC09 is built with an ultra-quiet motor that operates as low as 36dB, helping keep cleaning cycles discreet. This quiet performance is especially helpful in apartments, bedrooms, living rooms, and shared spaces where loud mechanical sounds could disturb cats or family members.

With MW-SC09 , Meowant continues its focus on practical smart pet care products that make daily routines easier without complicating the home. By combining spacious design, safety protection, odor control, app connectivity, and quiet performance, MW-SC09 offers cat families a cleaner and more comfortable way to manage litter care.

About Meowant