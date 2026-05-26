ICHAM Launches US Equity Option Premium Income Fund

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICHAM Pte. Ltd. (ICHAM), a leading regional multi-family office and alternative asset manager, has launched a new open-ended Singapore Variable Capital Company (VCC) fund that invests into selected sectors of US equities and incorporates option-based strategies with the objective of periodic income generation potential and total return for investors. The fund is available exclusively to accredited and institutional investors.

With US equity valuations near historic highs and interest rates volatile, the fund may be relevant for accredited and institutional investors in the context of income-oriented strategies in the current market environment.

“We are excited to introduce this investment strategy which combines a value-oriented approach with an income-focused overlay within US equities to enhance income generation potential and total return,” said Archan Chamapun, CEO of ICHAM. “The fund is designed to offer a sector rotation approach to US large-cap equities beyond traditional market cap weights.”

Felix Chew, lead Portfolio Manager of the fund said: “The fund incorporates an investment approach designed to balance participation in equity markets while targeting periodic income distribution objectives, across different market conditions.”

The fund adopts an institutional approach with a rules-based investment framework that is backed by academic research. The fund strategy focuses on risk management within a systematic investment framework for investors in the long term.

About ICHAM

ICHAM is a leading regional multi-family office and alternatives asset manager, recognized for its expertise in alternative asset classes and structured products. Since 2019, it has been serving accredited and institutional investors with tailored investment solutions. ICHAM holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management and is an Exempt Financial Adviser, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The firm's investment philosophy focuses on providing institutional-grade investment solutions with transparent fee structures and disciplined risk management. ICHAM's team combines decades of experience in Asian financial markets with expertise in structured products, alternative investments, and portfolio management.

Important Notice

This press release is issued for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any investment or service. The fund is available only to “Accredited Investors” or “Institutional Investors” as defined under the Singapore Securities and Futures Act 2001.

Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. Any views expressed are for information only and should not be relied upon as investment advice. Investors should note that investment returns are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has not reviewed this document.

Contact: ICHAM Pte Ltd Email: press@icham.sg | Phone: +65 6911 5220 Website: https://icham.sg/



