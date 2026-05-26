[Latest] Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.19 Billion by 2035 at a 14 CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Bioprocess Automation Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Distributed Control Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Process Analytical Technology), By Application (Upstream Processing, Quality Control, Downstream Processing, Data Management, Manufacturing Operations), By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers, Academic & Research Institutions, CDMOs & CMOs, Contract Testing & Analytical Labs, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Bioprocess Automation Software Market was valued at approximately USD 1.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.90 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 6.19 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Bioprocess Automation Software Market Revenue and Trends

Bioprocess automation software for the biopharma sector is the top-of-the-line, multi-purpose software for monitoring, controlling, integrating, and producing biological manufacturing processes digitally. Mainly, the software serves the biopharmaceutical industry, but it can also be used in the biotechnology field. In fact, such software manages the whole spectrum of the most critical operations — both upstream and downstream, including cell culture, fermentation, purification, and formulation.

The reason why the software can do that is because of real-time data collection, automated process control, and centralized data management. With the help of bioprocess automation software, product quality remains stable, operational efficiency gets better, manual intervention is lessened, and compliance with regulatory standards (like Good Manufacturing Practices—GMP) is assured. In addition, the software monitors advanced analytics, process modeling, and digital connectivity, making the platforms essential for creating large, reliable, and data-driven biomanufacturing environments.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the bioprocess automation software market?

The primary factor influencing the market for bioprocess automation software is the shift towards personalized medicine, among several others. The workflows that lead to these medications must be extremely flexible, accurate, and most importantly, data-oriented. Some personalized medicines are cell and gene therapies, as well as patient-specific biologics, which consist of small, highly variable batches generally. This kind of production forbids the use of traditional manual or rigid methods in the production process.

Bioprocess automation software provides the capability to rapidly switch the process, perform real-time monitoring, and have digital workflows that are uniform, thereby assuring the same quality and consistency even with frequent changeovers. However, automation platforms provide support for traceability, electronic batch records, and compliance, all of which are crucial when dealing with individualized treatments. Demand for progressive bioprocess automation software is also rising as healthcare systems slowly embrace precision and personalized therapies.

Additionally, modular and scalable manufacturing methods are the main ones pushing the bioprocess automation software market, as the flexibility for biopharmaceutical production to adapt rapidly to the changing requirements and amounts of products is what these companies want. The modular buildings usually are made of single-use and standardized systems; therefore, they need exceptional automation software that will connect the equipment, supervise the workflows, and maintain the same level of control over the processes in all the modules.

Bioprocess automation software makes it possible to quickly scale up or down operations, to manufacture several products at the same time, and to transfer processes between locations in a quality-preserving way. Besides, scalable software platforms are a tremendous help for the manufacturers in the areas of resource optimization, capital cost reduction, and time-to-market acceleration. The modular and scalable approaches are one reason why advanced bioprocess automation software is heavily relied upon as the industry moves towards flexible, cost-effective, and future-proof production.

(A free sample of the Bioprocess Automation Software report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By End Use

Analysts expect the pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers segment to dominate the market over the projected period. These businesses face pressure to enhance productivity, maintain product quality, and comply with strict regulations, while automation software offers the best solution for efficiently handling complex bioprocessing workflows. By the integration of systems such as MES, LIMS, and PAT, the manufacturers are able to watch the processes as they happen and improve the processes using the data, and all these tasks are performed with the human errors being reduced to a minimum.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Bioprocess Automation Software market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Bioprocess Automation Software market forward?

What are the Bioprocess Automation Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Bioprocess Automation Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bioprocess Automation Software market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The bioprocess automation software market has been dominated by North America. The robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investment, and the presence of top biopharmaceutical companies are the backbone of the regional development. The area has used automation technology because of the established supply networks and the ongoing focus on precision medicine and the production of cell and gene therapies. The demand for bioprocess solutions that are effective, scalable, and compliant will be the key factor in revenue generation in the coming years as the aging population and the incidence of diseases continue to rise.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the bioprocess automation software market. The advent of Industry 4.0 is a major factor driving industry growth in the region over the projected period.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.90 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.19 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.67 billion CAGR Growth Rate 14% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Application, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Insilico Medicine, an AI-based drug discovery company that is one of the best in the world, declared a long-term research and development (R&D) collaboration with Servier, the international pharmaceutical company that is independent and based in France. The cooperation intends to discover and create new cancer therapies that are targeting hard-to-drug spots by utilizing Insilico's Pharmaceutical AI platform. The R&D will thus combine the best of AI into the earlier phases of drug research—a trend that has started to catch on among the pharmaceutical manufacturers. This is particularly true in the case of cancer, where there still are large unmet medical needs. (Source: https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news/192003/insilico-secures-888million-servier-partnership-for-ai-oncology/)

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List of the prominent players in the Bioprocess Automation Software Market:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Recordati

Debiopharm

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Camurus AB

Pfizer Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Genedata AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Sartorius AG

Others

The Bioprocess Automation Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Distributed Control Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Process Analytical Technology

By Application

Upstream Processing

Quality Control

Downstream Processing

Data Management

Manufacturing Operations

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institutions

CDMOs & CMOs

Contract Testing & Analytical Labs

Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/bioprocess-automation-software-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Bioprocess Automation Software Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Bioprocess Automation Software Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Bioprocess Automation Software Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Bioprocess Automation Software Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Bioprocess Automation Software Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Bioprocess Automation Software market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Bioprocess Automation Software industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Bioprocess Automation Software Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Bioprocess Automation Software Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioprocess Automation Software Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/bioprocess-automation-software-market

Reasons to Purchase Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report

The Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Bioprocess Automation Software The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Bioprocess Automation Software Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Bioprocess Automation Software Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Bioprocess Automation Software market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Bioprocess Automation Software market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Bioprocess Automation Software market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bioprocess Automation Software market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Bioprocess Automation Software market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Bioprocess Automation Software industry.

Managers in the Bioprocess Automation Software sector is interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Bioprocess Automation Software market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Bioprocess Automation Software products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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