Bitget lists Solstice Finance (SLX) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of Solstice Finance (SLX) for spot trading in the Solana ecosystem zone. Trading for the SLX/USDT pair opens on May 25, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 26, 2026, 15:00 (UTC).

Solstice Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on the Solana, designed to provide permissionless access to professional yield-generation strategies. The protocol integrates a fully collateralized stablecoin backed by USDC and USDT with automated liquidity vaults that capture returns from funding rates and basis trading. Furthermore, its institutional-grade, non-custodial staking infrastructure secures significant network assets across thousands of validator nodes.

By introducing automated strategy vaults, the platform significantly lowers the barriers to entry for participants seeking reliable wealth preservation without directional market risk. The ecosystem is further strengthened by a structured rewards framework and value-capture mechanics that route protocol fees into sustainable community incentives and token deflation models. Ultimately, this comprehensive solution deepens liquidity across the broader blockchain ecosystem, offering a highly secure, efficient, and user-centric environment for digital asset optimization.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Solstice Finance (SLX) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between institutional-grade DeFi yield strategies and accessible digital asset management.

For more details on Solstice Finance (SLX), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5529c147-b087-431a-aa04-6606dcdeb60b