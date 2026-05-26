Tilray Medical Brings Global Medical Cannabis Expertise to Cannabis Europa London 2026

LONDON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis research, cultivation, production, products and distribution and a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced its participation in Cannabis Europa London 2026, one of Europe’s leading forums for medical cannabis policy, science, and regulation.

Cannabis Europa London 2026 will bring together policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of medical cannabis regulation, innovation, and public health policy in Europe.

José Tempero, Director of International Medical Affairs at Tilray Medical, will participate in a featured panel discussion titled, “Evidence First: Designing Public Policy Through Data and Trials,” taking place on May 26 at 12:00 p.m., at The Barbican in London.

The panel will explore how European pilot programmes, clinical research, and real-world evidence are helping shape responsible, evidence-based cannabis policy frameworks across Europe. Discussions will include the role of clinical trials, public health data, patient outcomes, and scalable regulatory approaches.

José Tempero, Director of International Medical Affairs, Tilray Medical, said: “As the European medical cannabis landscape continues to evolve, science, research, and clinical evidence remain critical to building responsible healthcare frameworks and improving patient access. We look forward to contributing to these important conversations alongside policymakers, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across Europe.”

Stephen Murphy, Founder, Cannabis Europa & Prohibition Partners, said: “Tilray’s continued engagement at Cannabis Europa reflects the importance of bringing together policymakers, clinicians, regulators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe. As access expands across international markets, meaningful progress will depend on open collaboration, credible scientific dialogue, and long-term stakeholder engagement. Cannabis Europa exists to provide that platform and to help ensure the next phase of industry growth is built on evidence, patient outcomes, and responsible regulation.”

Tilray Medical and Lyphe Clinic, Tilray Medical’s U.K.-based medical cannabis clinic and digital patient platform, will co-host the official Cannabis Europa London 2026 afterparty for registered attendees. Lyphe Clinic supports patient consultations, prescriptions, education, and access to medical cannabis treatments as part of Tilray Medical’s broader international healthcare platform focused on advancing patient-centric medical cannabis care across Europe. Through Tilray Medical’s integrated international platform, the Company continues to support healthcare professionals, expand patient access pathways, and advance the responsible adoption of pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis across key international markets.

With operations spanning more than 20 highly regulated international markets, Tilray Medical has built one of the industry’s most established global medical cannabis platforms, supported by pharmaceutical-quality cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities, as well as deep regulatory expertise developed through years of engagement with healthcare authorities worldwide. Having supported hundreds of thousands of patients globally through a broad portfolio of cannabinoid-based products, including CBD and THC formulations across multiple delivery formats, Tilray Medical is well-positioned to continue advancing high standards of quality, compliance, and patient care across international markets. Through continued investment in clinical education, product stewardship, and compliant supply infrastructure, Tilray Medical remains focused on advancing safe, reliable, and consistent patient access worldwide.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Redecan, ARX, and Broken Coast. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward‑looking statements in this communication also include statements regarding the Company’s market positioning, ability to meet evolving medical cannabis demand in regulated pharmaceutical environments, and expectations concerning the effectiveness of strategic partnerships, including the Company’s collaboration with Molteni to support the development of the Italian medical cannabis market. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com