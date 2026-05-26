GUC showcase VSORA’s Jotunn8 AI inference processor at the TSMC Europe Technology Symposium

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), the Advanced ASIC Leader, today announced Jotunn8, a next-generation data center AI inference processor developed by VSORA, at the TSMC Europe Technology Symposium.

This exhibition highlights the successful collaboration between GUC and VSORA, combining advanced AI architecture with leading-edge ASIC implementation and packaging technologies to deliver a high-performance, scalable inference solution for datacenter workloads.

Enabling advanced AI inference through close collaboration

Jotunn8 is VSORA’s flagship AI inference processor, purpose-built for inference workloads. It delivers ultra-low latency and very high throughput by addressing the memory wall bottleneck, enabling cost-efficient deployment of large-scale AI models.

GUC provided comprehensive turnkey ASIC services for Jotunn8, managing the full implementation from netlist to manufacturing. The project demonstrates GUC’s expertise in complex system integration, including:

Advanced chiplet architecture design and integration

High-bandwidth memory integration with HBM3E PHY and controller

2.5D die-to-die connectivity using GUC’s 17.2 Gbps GLink-2.5D interconnect

Advanced packaging implementation leveraging TSMC CoWoS®-S technology (3x reticle size)

Implementation on TSMC’s 5nm process node

Full-system co-optimization of signal, power, and thermal integrity (SI/PI/TI)

Power and IR optimization to enhance overall system efficiency



This collaboration underscores GUC’s capability to deliver complex AI and HPC ASICs with optimized performance, power, and scalability.

Leveraging a strong ecosystem with TSMC

Jotunn8 also reflects the strength of GUC’s long-standing collaboration with TSMC. As a key partner in TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem, GUC enables customers to efficiently adopt advanced process nodes and packaging technologies, bridging innovative architectures with leading-edge manufacturing.

By leveraging TSMC’s advanced CoWoS® packaging and 5nm process technologies, GUC ensures high-quality silicon execution and a reliable path to production for demanding AI applications.

“We are proud to showcase Jotunn8 at the TSMC Europe Technology Symposium. This achievement highlights our strong collaboration with VSORA and demonstrates GUC’s ability to bring complex AI processors to silicon using advanced process and packaging technologies,”

— said Patrick Wang, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at GUC

“Jotunn8 is designed to unlock a new level of efficiency and scalability for AI inference. Our collaboration with GUC has been key in successfully translating this architecture into a high-performance silicon solution,”

— said Khaled Maalej, CEO of VSORA

Driving next-generation datacenter AI

Through this collaboration, GUC and VSORA address the growing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI inference in hyperscale datacenters. Jotunn8 enables new levels of throughput and latency optimization, supporting large-scale AI deployment across cloud and enterprise environments.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC Leader who provides the semiconductor industry with leading IC implementation and SoC manufacturing services, using advanced process and packaging technology. Based in Hsin-Chu, Taiwan, GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, North America, and Vietnam. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443.

For more information about GUC’s turnkey design services, please visit: GUC Official Website

Media Contact

Claire Peng

Corporate MarCom

Email: marcom@guc-asic.com

Official website: www.guc-asic.com

About VSORA

VSORA is a fabless semiconductor company building AI inference infrastructure designed to run efficiently at scale.

From purpose-built silicon to production-ready software, VSORA develops inference solutions engineered to solve the memory wall and enable real-world deployment of AI at the cost and performance the industry requires.

Its flagship processor, Jotunn8, delivers high throughput and low latency for datacenter inference workloads, enabling operators to scale AI deployments with significantly improved infrastructure efficiency.

Headquartered in France, VSORA works with leading ecosystem partners including TSMC and Global Unichip Corp (GUC) to bring advanced AI processors from architecture to silicon.

Press Contact

Email: press@vsora.com

Nanette Collins

Tel: +1 617 437 1822

Email: nanette@nvc.com

Céline Bruggeman

Tel: +33 6 87 52 71 99

Email: cbruggeman@actus.fr