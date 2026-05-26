Incora Expands Operations in India to Strengthen Regional Aerospace Support

BANGALORE, India, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, a leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, today announced an expansion of its operations in India after securing a key customs and warehousing license. The Manufacture and Other Operations in a Warehouse (MOOWR) license allows Incora to store and distribute aerospace parts locally without paying duty for products that are re-exported, helping the company better support customers across the country.

“This is a major strategic milestone for Incora and for our customers operating in India,” said David Coleal, CEO of Incora. “India continues to emerge as one of the world’s most important aerospace markets, and our investment in local infrastructure with licensing enables us to deliver unmatched responsiveness, proximity, and supply chain efficiency for customers operating there.”

With the new licensing structure in place, Incora can import aerospace inventory into India without upfront tariff or duty costs for customers operating within export-driven manufacturing environments. By positioning inventory locally near major aerospace manufacturing hubs in Bangalore, Incora can dramatically reduce lead times and improve supply chain continuity for customers.

The company’s warehouse is strategically located just 10 minutes from Bangalore’s largest aerospace manufacturing hub, placing Incora in close proximity to many of India’s leading aerospace and defense manufacturers operating within one of the country’s most important aerospace markets.

“Having inventory positioned in-country changes the game for customers,” said Mark Ness, Commercial Director at Incora. “Instead of waiting for parts to be shipped internationally on a just-in-time basis, customers can now access inventory locally and far more rapidly. That creates greater resilience, flexibility, and operational efficiency across the supply chain.”

India has become an increasingly important market for global aerospace manufacturing, MRO operations, and defense production, driving demand for more sophisticated regional supply chain infrastructure and localized inventory support.

Incora’s latest investment reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to India and further strengthens its position as a trusted supply chain partner to aerospace and defense customers worldwide, building on nearly a decade of strategic investment and infrastructure development in one of the fastest-growing aerospace markets globally.

“Customers today need supply chain partners that can operate with speed, precision, and local expertise,” Coleal added. “This investment reflects Incora’s continued commitment to delivering industry-leading supply chain solutions wherever our customers operate.”

About Incora

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 19 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com .

Media Contact

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

erichard@wearecsg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7068f53e-14e7-4330-88d3-092cf157d154