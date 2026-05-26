FLSmidth: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 27-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

26 May 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





On 18 May 2026, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (“FLSmidth”) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 26-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.0 billion, and no more than 2,300,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.0 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 18 May 2026 to 22 May 2026:

Number of shares bought back Average transaction price (DKK) Total transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 18-05-2026 14,500 475.7732 DKK 6,898,711.40 19-05-2026 14,000 498.8043 DKK 6,983,260.20 20-05-2026 14,000 507.2439 DKK 7,101,414.60 21-05-2026 12,000 523.5100 DKK 6,282,120.00 22-05-2026 13,000 515.6968 DKK 6,704,058.40 Accumulated under the programme 67,500 33,969,564.60

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 3,498,471 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.07 percent of the company’s total share capital.



Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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