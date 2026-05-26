AB Tewox completes the construction of a €5 million grocery store in Klaipėda District

Vilnius, Lithuania, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB Lairina, a company managed by the investment company AB Tewox, has successfully completed the construction of a grocery store located at Šv. Kristoforo St. 5, Dituva, Klaipėda District. The total investment in the project amounts to approximately €5 million.

The property is leased on a long-term basis to the supermarket chain Iki, which started operations in the newly developed premises on 21 May 2026. The total leasable area is approximately 2,000 sq. m.

Three additional grocery stores will be built in Lithuania in 2026. In total, more than 10,000 sq. m of leasable area will be developed this year.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/