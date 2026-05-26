CBAK Energy Powers Southeast Asia’s Electric Mobility with Innovative LFP Cylindrical Batteries

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, highlights its scenario-driven Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) product lineup for Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing electric mobility sector at the 22nd International Exhibition on Automobile, Motorcycle, Electric Vehicle and Supporting Industries (Autotech & Accessories 2026). Engineered for Southeast Asia’s demanding E2W/E3W market, the comprehensive portfolio features the company’s flagship Full-Tab Large Cylindrical cells (including the 32140 and 40135 series), pioneering Sodium-Ion batteries (32140), and the specialized 26 series (26650/26700) built for high-rate, high-safety, and extreme temperature applications.

As the Southeast Asia accelerates its E2W/E3W transition to phase out ICE vehicles, local commercial fleets and swapping networks face severe operational extremes. The combination of 40°C+ urban climates, high-frequency usage, and heavy-load logistics drives an urgent need for high-performance batteries that can deliver robust power and exceptional thermal stability under relentless conditions.

Technological Advantages Driving Local LEVs Adoption

CBAK Energy emphasizes three key product pillars addressing regional mobility needs:

Long-Life and High-Reliability Performance: Designed for extended cycle life, CBAK Energy’s 40135 FS2 cells deliver superior capacity retention over 2,500 cycles (0.5C/1C). In Southeast Asia’s high-intensity ride-hailing and delivery sectors, this extraordinary longevity translates to a lifespan of 8 to 10 years. It drastically lowers the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), eliminates the frequent capacity degradation that plagues legacy batteries, and is expected to support higher residual value for second-life energy storage applications. At the exhibition, this significant TCO reduction and second-life potential drew strong interest from local fleet operators, leading to active partnership inquiries at the CBAK Energy booth.





Alice Yao, Overseas Sales Manager at CBAK Energy, discusses CBAK Energy’s advanced battery modules and Full-Tab cell solutions with partners.

Full-Tab Technology and Thermal Safety: The company’s large cylindrical cells, including 40135 and 32140 series, utilize a pioneering full-tab architecture that drastically minimizes internal resistance—achieving an industry-leading ≈1.3 mΩ in the new 32140 FS. This breakthrough unlocks stable high-rate cycling, seamlessly supporting 2C fast charging and 3C continuous discharging for robust, heavy-load power delivery. Furthermore, by slashing charge-discharge temperature rise by 50% against the industry average, it is designed to help mitigate thermal runaway risks in 40°C+ swapping cabinets and helps reduce power throttling during frequent urban start-stops, ensuring safe, uninterrupted performance for commercial LEV fleets. The ability to address thermal safety concerns immediately caught the attention of local swapping network integrators, sparking intense procurement discussions on-site.





Kane Li, Overseas Sales Manager at CBAK Energy, engages in in-depth procurement discussions with local industry professionals.

Class-Leading Energy Density: Peaking at an impressive 172 Wh/kg in the 40135 FS2, CBAK Energy’s cells pack significantly more power into the vehicle’s limited battery compartment. For Southeast Asian market, this high energy density directly translates to an extended riding range per swap. By maximizing the total energy capacity onboard, it drastically reduces the frequency of swapping station visits, allowing commercial riders to minimize downtime and maximize their daily operational revenue.

Following the momentum in Vietnam, CBAK Energy heads to Autoexpo Kenya in Nairobi (June 3-5, 2026), building on its established presence to further support the African electric mobility market with its latest integrated cylindrical solutions.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s product performance, market opportunities, expected benefits of its battery solutions, potential customer demand, business expansion, exhibition participation and future growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please visit https://en.cbak.com.cn/

Contacts:

Global Media Relations

Email: marketing@cbak.com.cn

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cbakenergy

X: https://x.com/CBAK_Offical

Investor Relations

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

Website: https://ir.cbak.com.cn/

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