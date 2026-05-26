Bitwise launches Canton ETP, tracking the native token of the blockchain platform built for capital markets

Product aims to provide exchange-traded exposure to CC, the native token of the Canton Network blockchain platform



Canton Network is a privacy-enabled blockchain that enables banks and financial institutions, allowing them to trade and settle assets digitally while keeping sensitive transaction details private



Product is Bitwise’s latest institutional-grade ETP, reflecting growing investor interest in regulated digital asset infrastructure





26 May 2026, Frankfurt - Bitwise today announces the launch of the Bitwise Canton ETP (Ticker BWCC; ISIN DE000A4ARTH9) on Deutsche Börse Xetra. The product seeks to provide exchange-traded exposure to CC, the native token of the Canton Network, tracking the Kaiko CANTO Reference Rate LDNLF index.

Canton Network is a leading privacy-enabled blockchain purpose-built for capital markets. Developed with participation from institutions including Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Börse, and financial technology provider Broadridge, Canton allows financial institutions to issue, trade, and settle assets digitally, while keeping transaction details private. Unlike public blockchains such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, where all activity is visible to everyone, on Canton parties only see, validate and record the part of transactions relevant to them, meeting the confidentiality and compliance standards that regulators require.

Canton’s native token, CC plays a central role in network governance and operations, with its value closely tied to the adoption and growth of the Canton ecosystem. For traditional investors, the newly launched ETP represents an opportunity to gain exposure to the emerging ecosystem of institutional blockchain adoption.

Bradley Duke, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Bitwise, said: “The Bitwise Canton ETP is a timely addition to our growing suite of European crypto ETPs. Canton Network stands apart as a blockchain platform built from the ground up for global financial markets, combining privacy, interoperability, and programmability in a way that is specifically designed to meet institutional compliance requirements. As tokenisation of financial assets continues to gather momentum, Canton’s infrastructure positions it as a meaningful player in digital financial markets. BWCC gives investors convenient, exchange-traded access to this ecosystem through a regulated ETP structure.”

BWCC, issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH in Germany, is the latest product Bitwise has launched as part of its European Crypto ETP suite, reflecting the company’s ongoing drive to expand access to digital asset investment products in Europe.

BWCC is fully backed by CC tokens held in cold storage. It can be bought and sold via a regular brokerage account, without the need for a crypto wallet.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Canton ETP Primary Ticker BWCC ISIN / WKN DE000A4ARTH9 / A4ARTH Index Benchmark CANTO Reference Rate LDNLF TER 0.85% p.a. Issuer Bitwise Europe GmbH Domicile Germany

* The Bitwise Canton ETP seeks to track the performance of the Kaiko CANTO Reference Rate LDNLF index, net of the annual management fee (TER 0.85% p.a.). The cryptocurrency entitlement per ETP unit reflects daily price performance of CANTO, less applicable fees. The market price of the ETP may fluctuate and may not exactly track the performance of the underlying asset.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The value of the ETP may go down as well as up, and investors may not recover the amount invested. The ETP is subject to market risk, liquidity risk, custody risk, and regulatory risk. More information available at www.bitwiseinvestments.eu/products.

An overview of the products mentioned is available here: Bitwise Product List



Media contact:

JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency-focused asset managers, with more than $11 billion in client assets under management. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of managing a wide range of index and active solutions via ETPs, Staking, Vaults, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - both in the U.S. and in Europe. For more information, visit bitwiseinvestments.eu



Warning: Risks of Crypto ETPs



Investments in crypto-linked products and crypto assets involve high risks. The capital invested is at risk, and losses up to the full amount invested are possible. Investors should note that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including:

Volatility risk: The prices of crypto assets and exchange-traded crypto products (ETPs) may be subject to significant fluctuations.

Liquidity risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary and affect the execution of transactions.

Custody risk: Despite being held with specialized and regulated custodians, digital assets may remain vulnerable to cyberattacks and technical disruptions.

Regulatory risk: The treatment of crypto-assets is subject to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Market risk: Broad market movements can significantly impact the value of the ETP.





This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an invitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Potential investors should seek independent advice and carefully review the relevant information in the respective bond terms and conditions, the relevant Key Information Document, and the accompanying base prospectus, particularly the risk factors. The ETPs issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH are intended for investors with experience in dealing with cryptocurrencies and may be difficult to understand. The relevant documents are available at https://bitwiseinvestments.eu/resources/#Documents

The base prospectus has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Such approval should not be construed as an endorsement of the quality of the securities. Potential investors should read the base prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of an investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The market price of ETPs may fluctuate; they do not offer a fixed income and may not exactly track the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

In the United Kingdom and France: This press release is directed solely at persons who are investment professionals. It must not be acted upon or relied upon by any other person, including retail clients and the general public. The BWCC ETP is not available to retail clients in the United Kingdom and France.