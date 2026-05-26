InterDigital to Spotlight Sensing Expertise and Innovation at IEEE ICC’26

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, announced that the company will showcase integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) innovation and expertise at the 2026 IEEE International Conference on Communications (ICC).

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world’s largest technical professional society with more than 400,000 members in 150 countries, providing authority on topics ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. ICC is one of IEEE’s flagship conferences, attracting nearly 2,000 attendees from over 70 countries to engage in a program of keynotes, tutorials and workshops, and industry and technical paper sessions addressing the latest research and innovations in communications and networking technology.

ISAC Milestones: Collaborative Sensing and Efficient Data Utilization

During the show, InterDigital engineers will demonstrate ISAC milestones, including Architectural enhancements for efficient sensing data utilization in 6G ISAC and a world's first implementation of collaborative cellular and Wi-Fi sensing built on a preliminary 6G architecture. The collaborative sensing demo fuses sensing measurements from cellular and Wi-Fi signals, leveraging their complementary propagation characteristics to improve detection accuracy, spatial resolution, and coverage continuity while reducing blind spots in indoor environments. Real-time signal processing and data fusion enable reliable detection of human presence and environmental changes without cameras or wearable devices, revealing potential for applications in smart manufacturing, device-free healthcare monitoring, and intelligent building situational awareness.

ISAC Towards 6G: Where Do We Stand and What Comes Next?

On Wednesday, May 27th from 14:00 - 15:30 UK time, InterDigital’s Head of Wireless Lab Europe Alain Mourad will deliver an industry presentation on ISAC towards 6G. As Chair of the ETSI ISAC ISG, Alain will introduce the road ahead for ISAC, provide an update on the technology’s adoption status in 5G-Advanced, and outline ongoing discussions around ISAC in 6G studies in 3GPP and the ITU-R IMT-2030. Learn more here.

Integration of Sensing and Communication with Physical AI

On Wednesday, May 27th from 16:00 – 17:30 UK time, Alain Mourad will participate in a panel alongside peers from academia and industry to examine the integration of sensing, communication, and physical AI to advance responsive, adaptive, and trustworthy systems in real-world environments, and potential challenges like scalability, latency, privacy, security, and ethics. Learn more here.

IEEE ICC will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from May 26 – 28, 2026. Register and learn more here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital® is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714