Improbable invests $2M in Otomato to scale the first portfolio-aware intelligence layer for DeFi





Otomato founders: Dylan Breugne and Clément Hecquet

LONDON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture builder Improbable has invested $2 million in Otomato , the portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence layer that monitors users' on-chain positions 24/7 and alerts them when something materially changes their risk, cost, or opportunity. This is one of the first external investments under Improbable's sharpened focus on companies building at the intersection of AI and web3, following the successful launch of the Somnia Layer 1 blockchain.

Active DeFi users today manage positions across multiple protocols and chains, constantly switching between dashboards, missing critical events such as liquidations, rate spikes, and depegs, and drowning in noise from generic alert tools. Otomato solves that problem. Its customers provide their wallet addresses and Otomato automatically detects every on-chain position - lending, tokens, NFTs, prediction markets - monitors them in real time across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and HyperEVM, and surfaces only the alerts that actually matter.

Traction that speaks for itself

The product has grown entirely on organic traction. Launched initially as a Telegram bot, Otomato has attracted more than 2,000 users, with 1,500+ actively receiving alerts, and integrating 10+ protocols including AAVE, Pendle, Uniswap, Morpho, Euler, and Hyperliquid.

In December 2025, the team's HyperEVM Wrapped campaign for the HyperEVM ecosystem drew 3,690 unique users in five days, converted 81.6% of them into Telegram bot users, and was shared 971 times on X, all with zero paid promotion. Otomato's consumer app launched on the App Store and Google Play in April 2026.

“The opportunity Otomato is pursuing is enormous. DeFi is becoming the back-end of a larger AI-powered economy, and the first team to build the intelligence layer that understands what users actually hold and tells them what matters has the potential to win an entire category. Otomato gives customers agency and full control of their positions, something that they were lacking before. What convinced us to back Clement, Dylan, and the team was their drive. They shipped a product users genuinely love, grew it virally with no paid spend, and they are moving faster than almost any team I have seen at this stage. That is exactly the kind of founder we set out to build with,” said Herman Narula, Co-Founder & CEO of Improbable.

What the investment unlocks

The funding will be deployed into product development, expanded multi-chain and multi-vertical coverage, and go-to-market. It will also unlock deeper collaboration and full operational support offered by Improbable, which spans go-to-market, shared technical infrastructure, AI development, finance, HR, legal, and compliance, alongside direct advisory from the Improbable executive team. Otomato retains full IP ownership and autonomy over its roadmap.

“We chose Improbable because they are builders that bring more than a passive check. From day one we have had hands-on support on go-to-market, product, and scaling decisions from an executive team that has done this before. That is what moves a company like ours from 2,000 users to millions, and it is what made the decision easy. We look forward to building together as we scale Otomato,” said Clement Hecquet, CEO & Co-Founder, Otomato.

The investment shows Improbable's commitment to back and build companies that leverage emerging technologies to solve real problems for their customers. Improbable has delivered total exits of more than $179 million to date, and in September 2025 saw the Somnia Foundation launch its Layer 1 blockchain, built on Improbable-developed technology, which has since reached a peak valuation of $1.9 billion. Otomato is one of the first external ventures backed under this model.

About Improbable

Improbable is a UK-based venture builder that creates and backs companies built on emerging technologies. It aims to solve the hardest technical challenges of humankind and embraces the risks associated with doing so. Over more than a decade, the company has developed and deployed high-performance technologies across sectors including gaming, virtual worlds, and defence, and has built and exited multiple ventures. Today, Improbable focuses on building at the intersection of AI and web3 through a venture-builder model that combines capital with hands-on operational support, shared technical infrastructure, and experienced leadership. Rather than operating as a passive fund, Improbable works alongside founders to help them build, launch, and scale ambitious companies, while ensuring that intellectual property and long-term control remain with the ventures themselves.

About Otomato



Otomato is a portfolio-aware DeFi intelligence layer that watches what users actually hold, interprets risks and opportunities in real time, and sends only the alerts that truly matter via mobile app and Telegram. Users drop in a wallet address and stay ahead of the market, all in under 30 seconds. No setup, no dashboard staring, no doomscrolling. Otomato is founded by Clement Hecquet (CEO) and Dylan Breugne (COO) and backed by Improbable.