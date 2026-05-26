MAX Power Takes Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery and MAXX LEMI to Global Stage in Japan

Japan government-backed energy workshop and major international geoscience conference spotlight growing global attention surrounding Lawson Discovery and Saskatchewan’s emergence as a leading Natural Hydrogen jurisdiction

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO Ran Narayanasamy will participate this week in a series of strategic meetings and industry presentations in Japan, highlighting growing international interest in the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery in Saskatchewan and MAX Power’s role in the rapidly emerging Natural Hydrogen sector.

On Thursday, May 28, Mr. Narayanasamy will deliver a featured presentation and participate in an expert panel discussion at the Natural Hydrogen Expert Workshop hosted by JOGMEC (Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security) at its Technology & Research Center in Chiba, Japan. JOGMEC is a Japanese government agency responsible for securing stable supplies of energy and critical mineral resources for Japan through global partnerships, resource development initiatives, and advanced energy research. The workshop is expected to include representatives from more than 50 companies and organizations spanning energy exploration and production, engineering, heavy industry, trading houses, hydrogen end-users, research institutions, and government agencies.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who is supported on his visit by Saskatchewan’s Japan Trade and Investment Office, will also present on Friday, May 29, during the Natural Hydrogen session at the JPGU-AGU Joint Meeting, one of Japan’s leading international geoscience conferences, further highlighting MAX Power’s leadership role in advancing North America’s emerging Natural Hydrogen sector on the global stage.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, stated: “There is rapidly growing international interest surrounding the Lawson Discovery and Saskatchewan’s potential to become a global leader in Natural Hydrogen development. These meetings in Japan, which I’m honoured to be at, provide an important opportunity to showcase both the potential scale of the Lawson Complex and the broader Genesis Trend, and the continued advancement of MAXX LEMI, our proprietary AI-assisted exploration platform designed to improve targeting efficiency for Natural Hydrogen systems in Saskatchewan and globally.”

Warrant Exercises

MAX Power is pleased to report that investors exercised a total of 3,529,496 warrants during the first half of Q2, from April 1 through May 15, for total proceeds to the Company of $1,299,328.60.

Why This Matters To Investors

Natural Hydrogen is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most closely watched new energy sectors as governments, industry, and capital markets seek scalable, low-carbon energy solutions capable of supporting rising global demand tied to AI infrastructure, industrial growth, and energy security.

MAX Power’s participation in multiple high-level events in Japan, including a workshop hosted by JOGMEC, reflects growing international recognition of both the Lawson Discovery and Saskatchewan’s strategic position within the emerging Natural Hydrogen industry.

The Company is advancing Canada’s first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system while simultaneously developing MAXX LEMI, an AI-assisted exploration platform designed to improve targeting, scalability, and repeatability across the broader 475-km Genesis Trend, elsewhere in Saskatchewan, and potentially other Natural Hydrogen basins globally.

This combination of discovery, technology, infrastructure proximity, and growing international attention positions MAX Power at the forefront of a rapidly evolving new energy category.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)









Recent Videos

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maxpowerminingcorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@maxpowerminingcorp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining



About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power’s U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company’s properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bef73cd3-43a5-4695-a6b3-558d23a9815f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b699309-0042-4971-808f-59986e0cdf9a