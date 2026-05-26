Company announcement no. 27 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







18 May 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,936,649 316.9317 1,247,649,053 11 May 2026 18,360 324.0312 5,949,213 12 May 2026 117,590 320.6097 37,700,495 13 May 2026 55,717 321.1098 17,891,275 14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 20 191,667 321.0828 61,540,982 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,128,316 317.1245 1,309,190,035

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.506% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 11 May 2026 12,930 323.8993 4,188,018 12 May 2026 69,907 320.6358 22,414,687 13 May 2026 32,473 321.1213 10,427,772 14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 20 115,310 321.1385 37,030,477 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,616,889 316.9084 829,314,222





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 11 May 2026 5,430 324.3452 1,761,194 12 May 2026 47,683 320.5714 15,285,806 13 May 2026 23,244 321.0938 7,463,504 14 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 15 May 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 20 76,357 320.9988 24,510,505 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,511,427 317.4985 479,875,819





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