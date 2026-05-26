|Company announcement no. 27 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
18 May 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,936,649
|316.9317
|1,247,649,053
|11 May 2026
|18,360
|324.0312
|5,949,213
|12 May 2026
|117,590
|320.6097
|37,700,495
|13 May 2026
|55,717
|321.1098
|17,891,275
|14 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|15 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 20
|191,667
|321.0828
|61,540,982
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,128,316
|317.1245
|1,309,190,035
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.506% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|11 May 2026
|12,930
|323.8993
|4,188,018
|12 May 2026
|69,907
|320.6358
|22,414,687
|13 May 2026
|32,473
|321.1213
|10,427,772
|14 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|15 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 20
|115,310
|321.1385
|37,030,477
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,616,889
|316.9084
|829,314,222
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|11 May 2026
|5,430
|324.3452
|1,761,194
|12 May 2026
|47,683
|320.5714
|15,285,806
|13 May 2026
|23,244
|321.0938
|7,463,504
|14 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|15 May 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 20
|76,357
|320.9988
|24,510,505
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,511,427
|317.4985
|479,875,819
Attachment