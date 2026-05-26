Ulysses Intelligence Dashboard Platform: Specialized Research to Explore, Analyze, and Download in Real-time Across Advanced Manufacturing, Electronics and Life Sciences and More Spanning 2004-2040

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulysses: Intelligence Dashboard Platform" subscription from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ulysses is an interactive dashboard platform that lets you explore, analyze, and download market data in real-time. Built on over 20 years of trusted market intelligence, Ulysses offers deeper insights, millions of data points per product group, expanded historical and forecast coverage, and a custom experience that transforms access to strategic intelligence across high-technology sectors.

Unlike static market reports, the Ulysses Data Subscription Service provides frequently updated interactive dashboards spanning 2004 through 2040 - enabling real-time analysis of market trends, competitive dynamics, and strategic shifts as they emerge.

Highlights:

Trusted Core Datasets: Based on our proprietary, peer-reviewed datasets, Ulysses offers unmatched reliability.

Based on our proprietary, peer-reviewed datasets, Ulysses offers unmatched reliability. Output Your Data Searches: Our premium package allows you to output the results of your searches.

Our premium package allows you to output the results of your searches. Scalable & Flexible: Your Ulysses subscription is scalable, meeting the needs of your projects and budgets.

Your Ulysses subscription is scalable, meeting the needs of your projects and budgets. User friendly Interface: Clean pivot tables, stylized visuals and parameter-based searches make Ulysses easy to use and efficient.

Clean pivot tables, stylized visuals and parameter-based searches make Ulysses easy to use and efficient. Frequently Updated Data: We know markets change quickly, and with Ulysses you get quarterly updates and detailed notes

We know markets change quickly, and with Ulysses you get quarterly updates and detailed notes Detailed Breakdowns: Extensive market breakdowns are built into the platform, but you have the option to see how far down you need to drill.

Extensive market breakdowns are built into the platform, but you have the option to see how far down you need to drill. Historical Trends Analysis: With data going back to as early as 1997 in some cases, Ulysses allows for detailed trend analysis

With data going back to as early as 1997 in some cases, Ulysses allows for detailed trend analysis 24/7 Support: We're here to answer your questions, and ensure that you get the most out of your subscription.

Just some of the things Ulysses has to offer:

Within each dashboard, you'll find data and analysis useful in:

Market sizing and trade data

Market sizing by country, industry, product type, application and multiple breakdowns

Markets by production, consumption, imports and exports

Affect of policy changes, tariffs and currency fluctuations

Pricing, trade data and discounting by country

Analyzing global industry trends

CAGR by country product, and end-user

Assessing end-user needs

Data by product types and subtypes

Finding new regional markets

Approaching new sales channels

Analyzing the competition

Creating forecast models

Global competitive environment

Supplier sales and share by country

Producer shipments by distribution channel

Supply trends including private labeling and alternative distribution

Mergers and acquisitions activity

New market entrants

Competitor strengths and weaknesses

Strategies for competition

Trends and supplier objectives

Barriers to market entry

Technological threats analysis

Product introductions

R&D and technology overview

Impact of new technologies including (AI) artificial intelligence, sensor integration, and increased automation

Standards and specifications

What forces currently drive the industry, and what to expect in both the short and long-term

Evolving software solutions for predictive maintenance and process optimization

How competing technologies will affect demand

Challenges in cybersecurity in the adoption of connected manufacturing systems

Developments in quantum computing and its potential applications in manufacturing analytics

Advancements in material science and their impact on design and applivation

End-user analysis

Consumption ($MM) by end-user by country

High-growth markets and CAGR by market sector

Criteria for vendor selection

Purchasing trends by market and application specifications

Impact of product sophistication and technological innovation

Changing manufacturing trends on the machine floor

Creating forecast models

Preparing internal market research reports

Making presentations to sales and marketing teams

Who should subscribe

Private equity, venture capitalists, investment banks and financial institutions engaged in mergers and acquisitions

Manufacturers and suppliers of products and equipment

End-user in the covered industries

Management consulting firms preparing due diligence reports

Business development teams

Raw materials suppliers and processors of rare earth and elemental materials

Downstream vendors such as integrators, subassembly suppliers, and processing companies

Sales and marketing executives

Distributors, private labeling companies, manufacturer's representatives and other channel suppliers

National and international government entities

Academic institutions, NGOs, non-profits and students

Industries by Subject

The Ulysses platform offers dedicated dashboards on all of the following research subjects, and so much more:

Advanced Manufacturing, Metal Cutting & Machining

Frequency Control & Timing Components

Surge & Current Protection

Engineered & Advanced Materials

MEMS

Photonics

Energy Industry & Equipment

Life Sciences

Mobile & Wired Communications

For more information about this subscription visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhlddl

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