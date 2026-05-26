Ulysses Intelligence Dashboard Platform: Specialized Research to Explore, Analyze, and Download in Real-time Across Advanced Manufacturing, Electronics and Life Sciences and More Spanning 2004-2040

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ulysses: Intelligence Dashboard Platform" subscription from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ulysses is an interactive dashboard platform that lets you explore, analyze, and download market data in real-time. Built on over 20 years of trusted market intelligence, Ulysses offers deeper insights, millions of data points per product group, expanded historical and forecast coverage, and a custom experience that transforms access to strategic intelligence across high-technology sectors.
Unlike static market reports, the Ulysses Data Subscription Service provides frequently updated interactive dashboards spanning 2004 through 2040 - enabling real-time analysis of market trends, competitive dynamics, and strategic shifts as they emerge.
Highlights:
- Trusted Core Datasets: Based on our proprietary, peer-reviewed datasets, Ulysses offers unmatched reliability.
- Output Your Data Searches: Our premium package allows you to output the results of your searches.
- Scalable & Flexible: Your Ulysses subscription is scalable, meeting the needs of your projects and budgets.
- User friendly Interface: Clean pivot tables, stylized visuals and parameter-based searches make Ulysses easy to use and efficient.
- Frequently Updated Data: We know markets change quickly, and with Ulysses you get quarterly updates and detailed notes
- Detailed Breakdowns: Extensive market breakdowns are built into the platform, but you have the option to see how far down you need to drill.
- Historical Trends Analysis: With data going back to as early as 1997 in some cases, Ulysses allows for detailed trend analysis
- 24/7 Support: We're here to answer your questions, and ensure that you get the most out of your subscription.
Just some of the things Ulysses has to offer:
Within each dashboard, you'll find data and analysis useful in:
Market sizing and trade data
- Market sizing by country, industry, product type, application and multiple breakdowns
- Markets by production, consumption, imports and exports
- Affect of policy changes, tariffs and currency fluctuations
- Pricing, trade data and discounting by country
- Analyzing global industry trends
- CAGR by country product, and end-user
- Assessing end-user needs
- Data by product types and subtypes
- Finding new regional markets
- Approaching new sales channels
- Analyzing the competition
- Creating forecast models
Global competitive environment
- Supplier sales and share by country
- Producer shipments by distribution channel
- Supply trends including private labeling and alternative distribution
- Mergers and acquisitions activity
- New market entrants
- Competitor strengths and weaknesses
- Strategies for competition
- Trends and supplier objectives
- Barriers to market entry
- Technological threats analysis
- Product introductions
R&D and technology overview
- Impact of new technologies including (AI) artificial intelligence, sensor integration, and increased automation
- Standards and specifications
- What forces currently drive the industry, and what to expect in both the short and long-term
- Evolving software solutions for predictive maintenance and process optimization
- How competing technologies will affect demand
- Challenges in cybersecurity in the adoption of connected manufacturing systems
- Developments in quantum computing and its potential applications in manufacturing analytics
- Advancements in material science and their impact on design and applivation
End-user analysis
- Consumption ($MM) by end-user by country
- High-growth markets and CAGR by market sector
- Criteria for vendor selection
- Purchasing trends by market and application specifications
- Impact of product sophistication and technological innovation
- Changing manufacturing trends on the machine floor
- Creating forecast models
- Preparing internal market research reports
- Making presentations to sales and marketing teams
Who should subscribe
- Private equity, venture capitalists, investment banks and financial institutions engaged in mergers and acquisitions
- Manufacturers and suppliers of products and equipment
- End-user in the covered industries
- Management consulting firms preparing due diligence reports
- Business development teams
- Raw materials suppliers and processors of rare earth and elemental materials
- Downstream vendors such as integrators, subassembly suppliers, and processing companies
- Sales and marketing executives
- Distributors, private labeling companies, manufacturer's representatives and other channel suppliers
- National and international government entities
- Academic institutions, NGOs, non-profits and students
Industries by Subject
The Ulysses platform offers dedicated dashboards on all of the following research subjects, and so much more:
- Advanced Manufacturing, Metal Cutting & Machining
- Frequency Control & Timing Components
- Surge & Current Protection
- Engineered & Advanced Materials
- MEMS
- Photonics
- Energy Industry & Equipment
- Life Sciences
- Mobile & Wired Communications
For more information about this subscription visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhlddl
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