North America Airport Operations Market Report 2026: Robust Domestic Air Passenger Growth Necessitates Terminal Expansions and Runway Upgrades in Major Hub and Regional Airports - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Airport Operations Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Airport Operations Market, valued at approximately USD 29.8 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 36.5 billion by 2031, achieving a ~3.09% CAGR.

This growth is propelled by factors such as the recovery of passenger traffic, significant investments in smart airport technologies, and rising air cargo demand due to e-commerce. The U.S. holds a substantial role with its extensive airport network, complemented by Canada's modernization initiatives and Mexico's expanding aviation infrastructure.

Key Drivers:

Robust domestic air passenger growth necessitates terminal expansions and runway upgrades in major hub and regional airports, supported by projections of over 1.3 billion passengers annually by 2031.

The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates USD 25 billion for infrastructure improvements, enhancing terminals, taxiways, and ground transport connectivity through 2026.

Major North American airports are adopting advanced technologies, such as biometric processing and AI-enabled queue management, enhancing operational efficiency.

The demand for air cargo infrastructure is surging due to e-commerce growth, necessitating advanced logistics systems and freight terminals.

Challenges:

Aging infrastructure from the 1960s-1980s requires significant updates to meet modern standards, posing capital reinvestment challenges.

Complex regulatory environments, including TSA compliance, increase operational challenges and costs for U.S. airports.

Enhanced cybersecurity risks accompany the digitization of airport operations, necessitating robust protection measures.

Labor shortages in key areas like ground handling and security screening impact operational efficiency and contribute to service disruptions.

Report Inclusions:

Market sizes and growth forecasts (2024-2031) for the North America Airport Operations market.

Detailed analysis of regional dynamics, including U.S. federal infrastructure programs and policy frameworks.

Country-specific insights into the USA, Canada, and Mexico, highlighting investment drivers and growth trajectories.

Competitive landscape profiling of key players like Collins Aerospace, Honeywell International, and others, including recent technological advancements.

Key Highlights:

The market, driven by improving passenger traffic and infrastructure investments, is expected to achieve USD 36.5 billion by 2031 from USD 29.8 billion in 2024.

Airside Operations will maintain its lead with a 36.9% market share in 2024, with Terminal Operations as the fastest-growing segment.

Government-owned airports retain dominance, while PPP models in Mexico and Canada are projected to be the fastest-growing, especially in secondary airport development.

Regional Airports hold the largest share, closely followed by rapid growth in Greenfield Airports in Mexico.

The USA, accounting for 82.9% of the market, leads significantly, whereas Mexico's market expands swiftly, influenced by airport expansions and network growth.

Companies Featured

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Leidos

SITA

Sabre Corporation (SABRE GLBL INC.)

AECOM Technology Corporation

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

S.A.S. Services Group, Inc.

Air General Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9izjtx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.