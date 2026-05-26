Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release

Paris – 25 May 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 18 to 22 May 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2026-05-18 BUY 870 9.664828 8 408.40 XAMS 2026-05-18 SELL 1157 9.758444 11 290.52 XAMS 2026-05-19 BUY 1390 9.674676 13 447.80 XAMS 2026-05-19 SELL 1460 9.855068 14 388.40 XAMS 2026-05-20 BUY 1720 9.208023 15 837.80 XAMS 2026-05-20 SELL 520 9.292308 4 832.00 XAMS 2026-05-21 BUY 1880 8.974468 16 872.00 XAMS 2026-05-22 BUY 1110 8.880360 9 857.20 XAMS 2026-05-22 SELL 310 8.933548 2 769.40 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

H1 2026: 29 July 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

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