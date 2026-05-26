|Company announcement no. 27 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
26 May 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,128,316
|317.1245
|1,309,190,035
|18 May 2026
|22,758
|323.2688
|7,356,951
|19 May 2026
|17,064
|326.1518
|5,565,454
|20 May 2026
|15,047
|327.4115
|4,926,561
|21 May 2026
|16,345
|332.9088
|5,441,394
|22 May 2026
|16,303
|333.4726
|5,436,604
|Total accumulated over week 21
|87,517
|328.2444
|28,726,965
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,215,833
|317.3553
|1,337,917,000
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.517% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|18 May 2026
|14,040
|323.2246
|4,538,073
|19 May 2026
|10,330
|326.2012
|3,369,658
|20 May 2026
|11,185
|327.3991
|3,661,959
|21 May 2026
|9,607
|332.7717
|3,196,938
|22 May 2026
|10,547
|333.4545
|3,516,945
|Total accumulated over week 21
|55,709
|328.1978
|18,283,573
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,672,598
|317.1438
|847,597,795
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|18 May 2026
|8,718
|323.3399
|2,818,877
|19 May 2026
|6,734
|326.0760
|2,195,796
|20 May 2026
|3,862
|327.4476
|1,264,603
|21 May 2026
|6,738
|333.1043
|2,244,457
|22 May 2026
|5,756
|333.5057
|1,919,659
|Total accumulated over week 21
|31,808
|328.3259
|10,443,391
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,543,235
|317.7217
|490,319,210
Attachment