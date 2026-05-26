Company announcement no. 27 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







26 May 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,128,316 317.1245 1,309,190,035 18 May 2026 22,758 323.2688 7,356,951 19 May 2026 17,064 326.1518 5,565,454 20 May 2026 15,047 327.4115 4,926,561 21 May 2026 16,345 332.9088 5,441,394 22 May 2026 16,303 333.4726 5,436,604 Total accumulated over week 21 87,517 328.2444 28,726,965 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,215,833 317.3553 1,337,917,000

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.517% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 18 May 2026 14,040 323.2246 4,538,073 19 May 2026 10,330 326.2012 3,369,658 20 May 2026 11,185 327.3991 3,661,959 21 May 2026 9,607 332.7717 3,196,938 22 May 2026 10,547 333.4545 3,516,945 Total accumulated over week 21 55,709 328.1978 18,283,573 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,672,598 317.1438 847,597,795





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 18 May 2026 8,718 323.3399 2,818,877 19 May 2026 6,734 326.0760 2,195,796 20 May 2026 3,862 327.4476 1,264,603 21 May 2026 6,738 333.1043 2,244,457 22 May 2026 5,756 333.5057 1,919,659 Total accumulated over week 21 31,808 328.3259 10,443,391 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,543,235 317.7217 490,319,210





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