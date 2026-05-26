Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 27 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



26 May 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,128,316317.12451,309,190,035
18 May 202622,758323.26887,356,951
19 May 202617,064326.15185,565,454
20 May 202615,047327.41154,926,561
21 May 202616,345332.90885,441,394
22 May 202616,303333.47265,436,604
Total accumulated over week 2187,517328.244428,726,965
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,215,833317.35531,337,917,000

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.517% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
18 May 202614,040323.22464,538,073
19 May 202610,330326.20123,369,658
20 May 202611,185327.39913,661,959
21 May 20269,607332.77173,196,938
22 May 202610,547333.45453,516,945
Total accumulated over week 2155,709328.197818,283,573
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,672,598317.1438847,597,795


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
18 May 20268,718323.33992,818,877
19 May 20266,734326.07602,195,796
20 May 20263,862327.44761,264,603
21 May 20266,738333.10432,244,457
22 May 20265,756333.50571,919,659
Total accumulated over week 2131,808328.325910,443,391
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,543,235317.7217490,319,210


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 