State of Financial Services CX Research Report 2026: Opportunities Lie in Optimizing AI for CX and Improving AI Use in Contact Centers to Enhance Consumer Alignment.

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Financial Services CX" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Financial services organizations are entering a new phase of customer experience (CX) transformation - one defined less by experimentation and more by execution. The data from the analyst's AI for Business Success 2025-26 global study of 1,104 companies shows that financial services companies, including banks/credit unions, investment firms, and insurance companies, spend more per employee on artificial intelligence (AI) than any other industry. They also are among the most advanced in adopting emerging technologies and among the most successful in translating those investments into measurable business outcomes.



For example, when compared to healthcare and retail, two other top industries for AI investment, financial services is more apt to use AI extensively, operate an AI Center of Excellence, and achieve a return on investment (ROI) for AI. What's more, more companies in financial services show cost reduction, improved CSAT, better employee productivity, and increased sales.



However, the research also highlights a critical inflection point. Despite strong operational performance, financial services companies do not consistently lead in customer perception of CX. This gap - between what companies are delivering and how customers perceive those experiences - highlights how companies all too often deploy technologies without the context of consumer preferences.



Financial services also is behind other industries when it comes to leveraging AI to assist contact center supervisors. Financial service supervisors are saving time with AI's help, but not to the same degree as all industries overall. The difference may be attributable to the depth of usage or perhaps relates to mandated compliance or company requirements that humans be involved in certain areas.



Financial services companies are actively trying to optimize AI technology - and they're doing it better than most other industries - but they must address some key issues if they want to assure continued business metric improvements from their deployments.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Financial Services Sets the Pace for AI in CX

Moving From Adoption to Maturity

CX Transformation Becomes Continuous

Customer Self-Service as the Strategic Front Door

The Perception Gap: A Strategic Challenge

Supervisor Assist Lagging

Industry-Specific AI as the Next Wave

Conclusion: From Optimization to Differentiation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwd3ep

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