A Measured Prescription for AI-Driven CX in Healthcare, 2025-2026 Consumer View Research Study

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Measured Prescription for AI-Driven CX in Healthcare" report from Metrigy has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report emphasizes that for AI to bridge the current satisfaction gap, healthcare providers must treat Knowledge Management (KM) as a core strategic asset rather than a secondary support function.

This transition requires a departure from legacy information silos toward centralized, "pristine" data stores that can feed AI models without the risk of misinformation. Financial planning within the sector is increasingly reflecting this priority, with significant capital being diverted toward data sanitization and the integration of Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) frameworks. These frameworks ensure that AI-driven responses are grounded in verified clinical truths, mitigating the legal and safety risks associated with generative hallucinations.

Operationally, the industry faces the challenge of maintaining consistency across omnichannel touchpoints. By prioritizing a "Golden Record" of truth that serves both automated systems and human agents, providers can eliminate the conflicting information that often leads to poor patient experiences. Ultimately, the success of healthcare CX in 2026 depends on a foundation where technological speed never compromises the integrity of protected health information or clinical accuracy.



As patients navigate today's healthcare systems, they have high expectations, as consumers, that responses to their outreach will be prompt, accurate, and personalized - no matter whether they've placed a call or engaged via a digital channel. The jury is still out on how healthcare providers are meeting these expectations.

Among the 503 consumers in North America that participated in our Customer Experience Optimization: 2025-26 - Consumer Views study, conducted in late 2025, 12.5% rated their healthcare interactions as among the top three best customer service experiences they've had within the past year. But 7.4% said that healthcare interactions were the worst experiences they've had. While the delta between best and worst is positive, at 5.1%, there's certainly room for improvement.

For healthcare providers, the onus is to improve patient experience such as to ensure that interactions are among the best. Artificial intelligence (AI) represents a critical technology for achieving this goal. At this point, the necessity of establishing a strong AI-based CX strategy and technology underpinning is all but a given - not just for healthcare, of course, but across all industries. In turn, the knowledge management (KM) strategy and infrastructure must be ready, or AI-based CX initiatives will be for naught.

In preparing for AI, healthcare organizations must balance the drive for technological innovation with the unforgiving realities of clinical accuracy, stringent regulatory compliance, and the protection of highly sensitive protected health information (PHI). There's no misdiagnosing the criticality of having pristine knowledge for healthcare providers.

In this environment, after all, a hallucinated AI response regarding a billing dispute, recommended treatment, or medical policy is not merely an inconvenience but rather represents a critical operational and legal liability - not to mention putting a patient's wellbeing at stake. Because of these high stakes, the healthcare industry is forging a distinct path in establishing a knowledge foundation for CX. Based on Metrigy's global Data Stores & Knowledge Management: 2025-26 research study with 393 companies, this issue paper examines the strategic realities, operational challenges, and financial planning defining the healthcare sector's CX knowledge journey.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

The New Baseline: How Knowledge Strategies are Evolving for AI

Centralized Knowledge

Agent Assist, Customer/Patient Self-Service

Maintenance Pain Point

Strategic Leadership and Rigorous Vendor Preparation

Reality Check: Bot Containment, Modest Gains, and Agent Experience

Success with Bot Containment

The 2026 Financial Strategy: Targeted Budgets Driven by AI Search

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygbauk

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