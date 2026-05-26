Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

 | Source: Bang & Olufsen A/S Bang & Olufsen A/S

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of trading statements, financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2026 and 2027. Trading statements and reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2026

 
Thursday 2 JulyAnnual report 2025/26

Thursday 13 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)

Wednesday 7 OctoberTrading statement (1st quarter 2026/27)

  
2027

 
Wednesday 13 JanuaryInterim report (H1 2026/27)

Wednesday 8 AprilTrading statement (3rd quarter 2026/27)

Wednesday 7 JulyAnnual report 2026/27

Thursday 19 AugustAnnual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment


Attachments

BO_2549_Financial calendar 2026-27
GlobeNewswire

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