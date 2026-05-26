Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of trading statements, financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2026 and 2027. Trading statements and reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.
|2026
|Thursday 2 July
|Annual report 2025/26
|Thursday 13 August
|Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)
|Wednesday 7 October
|Trading statement (1st quarter 2026/27)
|2027
|Wednesday 13 January
|Interim report (H1 2026/27)
|Wednesday 8 April
|Trading statement (3rd quarter 2026/27)
|Wednesday 7 July
|Annual report 2026/27
|Thursday 19 August
|Annual General Meeting
(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)
For further information, please contact:
Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303
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