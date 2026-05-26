Bang & Olufsen A/S – financial calendar

Please be informed of the following dates for Bang & Olufsen’s planned publication of trading statements, financial reports and dates for Annual General Meetings in 2026 and 2027. Trading statements and reports are expected to be published in the morning on the listed dates.

2026



Thursday 2 July Annual report 2025/26



Thursday 13 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 2 July)



Wednesday 7 October Trading statement (1st quarter 2026/27)



2027



Wednesday 13 January Interim report (H1 2026/27)



Wednesday 8 April Trading statement (3rd quarter 2026/27)



Wednesday 7 July Annual report 2026/27



Thursday 19 August Annual General Meeting

(Deadline for subjects and proposals to the agenda is 8 July)

For further information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

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