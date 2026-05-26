AI Lawn Mower Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $17.73 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Lawn Mower Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) lawn mower market is on an extraordinary growth trajectory, projected to expand from $5.68 billion in 2025 to $17.73 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for smart home automation, autonomous navigation, and sustainable lawn care solutions. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards time-saving and energy-efficient devices, driven by rising labor costs and a shift toward smart home ecosystems.

Key market trends include advancements in obstacle detection and mapping, battery efficiency, AI integration with IoT-based lawn management, and innovations in edge-cutting precision. The market landscape is also witnessing a noteworthy adoption of AI-powered navigation systems that minimize human intervention while ensuring consistent lawn maintenance. This technological advancement includes systems like AI-powered vision and sensor fusion, which enable precise mowing, automated mapping, and safe obstacle avoidance, enhancing user convenience and garden safety.

Leading companies such as Mammotion have debuted systems like UltraSense AI Vision in January 2025, allowing auto-mapping for expansive lawns without the need for physical boundary wires. The system also delivers zero-distance edge cutting and obstacle detection capabilities, setting a new benchmark in robotic lawn care technology. In line with expanding market strategies, Yamabiko Corporation acquired Belrobotics SA in September 2025 to bolster its global footprint and integrate advanced tech solutions.

The global market is diverse, with North America leading in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. Countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and Japan are key players benefiting from regional developments in smart home gardening solutions. This push is further backed by significant companies including Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Husqvarna AB, among others, who are prioritizing product capabilities to cater to rising consumer expectations.

This burgeoning sector spans residential, commercial, and public spaces, offering robotic and semi-autonomous mowers with battery capacities adaptable to various lawn sizes. Nevertheless, the global trade environment, including tariffs on crucial components like batteries and sensors, poses a potential barrier, affecting particularly the North American and European markets. Conversely, these challenges incite innovations in cost-efficient designs and local assembly, providing resilience against international trade flux.

The AI lawn mower market, underpinned by revenue from intelligent lawn management solutions, remote monitoring, and integrated automation systems, represents an evolving frontier in sustainable and technologically adept home and garden maintenance. As the market continues to adapt to dynamic global conditions, strategic updates and forecasts will be essential for stakeholders navigating this promising landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Fully Autonomous Robotic Lawn Mowers

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Gps and Vision Based Smart Navigation Systems

4.2.3 Growing Preference for App Controlled and Remotely Monitored Lawn Mowers

4.2.4 Expansion of Ai Lawn Mowers in Commercial and Public Landscaping

4.2.5 Increasing Focus on Low Noise and Eco Friendly Electric Mowing Solutions



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Residential Homeowners

5.2 Commercial Landscaping Companies

5.3 Public Parks and Municipal Authorities

5.4 Sports Fields and Recreational Facilities

5.5 Others



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lawn Mower Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

The Toro Company

Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd.

Greenworks Tools

Segway-Ninebot Group

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Scythe Robotics Inc.

Shenzhen SMONET Technology Co. Ltd.

TerraMow Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

RC Mowers LLC

Dreame Technology Co. Ltd.

Mammotion Technology Co. Ltd.

Sumec Hardware & Tools Co. Ltd.

TurfBot Inc.

SunScout Robotics Inc.

Bestmow Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

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