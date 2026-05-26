Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Releases Research on Huaqiangbei “Shanzhai Phones” (Part II)

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the release of Research on Huaqiangbei “Shanzhai Phones” (Part II) on May 18, 2026, a newly published industry research report examining the historical development of Huaqiangbei’s “Shanzhai (copycat) phone” ecosystem and its influence on China’s electronics supply chain.



The full report is now available on the company’s official website at:

https://www.kinghelm.net/famousDetail/16977



The report provides an overview of Huaqiangbei’s rapid rise during the mid-2000s and explores how flexible manufacturing, component distribution, and grassroots entrepreneurship contributed to Shenzhen’s transformation into a global electronics and hardware innovation hub.



According to Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd., the research also reviews the evolution of Huaqiangbei’s mobile phone markets, supply-chain collaboration models, and the broader commercial environment that supported the growth of China’s consumer electronics industry during the “Shanzhai phone” era.



The report was led by Song Shiqiang, who is the founder and general manager of Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Slkor Micro Semicon Co., Ltd., as well as the head of corporate strategy and business management for both companies. Drawing on years of observation and participation in Shenzhen’s electronics sector, the research aims to document the commercial history and industrial dynamics behind Huaqiangbei’s development.



Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd. stated that additional research related to Huaqiangbei’s electronics ecosystem will continue to be released through the company’s official channels.



Company: Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd.

Contact: Song Shiqiang

Email: kinghelm666@kinghelm.net

Website: www.kinghelm.net

Telephone: +86 755-83044319

City: Shenzhen, China



Source: Shenzhen Kinghelm Electronics Co., Ltd.