BizClik Media Highlights 16 Categories Across Global Awards For Procurement and Supply Chain

London, 26 May 2026 – BizClik Media, Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital have launched The Global Awards, a new awards programme recognising excellence across procurement and supply chain operations worldwide. Entries are now open across 16 categories, celebrating organisations and individuals driving innovation, transformation and strategic impact within their sectors. The awards ceremony will take place on 8 September 2026, bringing together industry leaders to honour outstanding achievement across the global procurement and supply chain community.

The Global Awards programme has been designed to recognise excellence at every level, from emerging talent to enterprise-scale transformation. With dedicated categories spanning both procurement and supply chain disciplines, the awards provide a platform for organisations of all sizes to showcase their achievements and gain recognition amongst their peers. Entry fees start from £495 (US$625) for a single category, with discounts of up to 50% available for multiple submissions.

Recognising excellence across procurement

The procurement categories celebrate strategic impact and innovation across eight distinct areas. Enterprise of the Year and Company of the Year recognise large-scale organisations and small to mid-sized companies respectively for their procurement excellence and measurable business value. Individual achievement is honoured through The Procurement Hero Award and The Future Leader Award, celebrating both established leaders and emerging talent shaping the future of the profession.

Project and technology-focused categories include Transformation Project of the Year, The artificial intelligence (AI) in Procurement Award, The Procurement Technology Award, and Procurement Consultancy of the Year. These categories recognise organisations leveraging innovation, AI and cutting-edge tools to enhance efficiency, visibility and strategic decision-making across procurement operations.

See all categories for The Global Procurement Awards here .

Celebrating supply chain leadership

The supply chain categories span eight areas of operational excellence. Enterprise of the Year recognises organisations with over 1,000 employees demonstrating exceptional leadership and global impact, whilst Company of the Year honours smaller organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees showing remarkable agility and innovation. The Supply Chain Hero Award and The Future Leader Award celebrate individual commitment, leadership and emerging talent within the sector.

Specialist categories include Transformation Project of the Year, The Sustainable Supply Chain Award, The Global Trade & Logistics Award, and The Digital Supply Chain Award. These categories recognise organisations driving measurable improvements through strategic initiatives, sustainability practices, international operations excellence, and digital innovation.

See all categories for The Global Supply Chain Awards here .





Winners from the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

Key dates and entry information

Entries close on 29 June 2026, with final judging taking place in July 2026. The shortlist will be announced in July 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on 8 September 2026. Organisations submitting entries across multiple categories can benefit from significant savings, with a 30% discount available for two to three category submissions and 50% discount for four or more entries.

For organisations looking to gain recognition for their procurement and supply chain achievements, full category details and entry criteria are available online here . The judging panel will assess entries based on measurable impact, innovation, leadership and contribution to industry advancement.

Begin your entry here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Supply Chain Digital

Supply Chain Digital connects the leading supply chain and logistics executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the supply chain community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

Media Contact: