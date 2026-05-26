HTX Charity in Action: Delivering Warmth and Care to Children in Pakistan on Bitcoin Pizza Day





PANAMA CITY, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 22, the global crypto community celebrated the annual Bitcoin Pizza Day. On this special day, which marks the origin of the blockchain spirit, HTX chose to leave its mark through compassion. The platform visited 42 GD Government School & Mosque in Okara, Pakistan, to host an educational charity initiative . By donating educational and daily necessities to 120 local children, HTX demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility and conveyed the warmth of its community through meaningful charitable action.

From Bitcoin Pizza to School Supplies: One Milestone, Two Meanings

As a landmark date in the global crypto industry, Bitcoin Pizza Day draws widespread attention across the community every year. It serves as an interesting footnote in technological history and symbolizes the cultural cohesion of crypto space. When this occasion was linked to the backpacks, school uniforms, and stationery of 120 children, its meaning expanded even further—transforming from an annual celebration within the crypto industry into an opportunity to reach beyond the community and connect with the real world.

By choosing Okara, Pakistan - a region with relatively limited educational resources - for this charity initiative, HTX demonstrated that charity should not remain a slogan but must reach the places where it is needed most.

The donated supplies included 25 backpacks, 10 sets of children's school uniforms, 50 stationery gift boxes, and 120 snack packs. By leveraging this iconic occasion within the global crypto community, HTX extended the goodwill and warmth of the blockchain world to a broader audience, ensuring that charitable support reaches children who genuinely need assistance.

Sustained Charitable Efforts: From Consensus to Compassion

One of the core principles of blockchain technology is decentralized trust and collaboration. While this concept has given rise to infrastructure such as decentralized finance and digital assets on a technological level, it can also evolve into a more direct form of social connection: linking those who can help with those who need it, across geographical and language barriers.

Since its inception, HTX has been committed to exploring the diverse value it can deliver as a global Web3 gateway. The platform has stated that it will continue to focus on the needs of children in developing countries and regions with limited educational resources, give back to society through concrete actions, and turn the vision of "Web3 for Good" into a sustainable charitable practice.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

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